Odisha Migrant Worker Stabbed Near Tiruttani Station Refused Further Treatment & Left, Say Doctors

Chennai: The Odisha migrant worker, who was sent from the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for further treatment, refused to receive treatment and left, according to hospital sources.

Near the Thiruthani railway station, four minors held a knife to the neck of a North Indian youth and filmed a reel. After being questioned, they brutally attacked him with a knife. They also filmed this brutal incident and posted it on social media as a reel, causing upoar in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.

Suraj, the migrant worker from Odisha sustained serious injuries and was found lying outside the Thiruthani railway station. Based on information provided by the public, an 108 ambulance arrived at the scene. Suraj, who was fighting for his life, was taken to the Thiruthani Government Hospital. He was given first aid there on 27 December.

Later, based on the doctors' recommendation, he was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for further teatment. The young man was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital at 4:50 pm. Doctors there provided him with intensive treatment.

Subsequently, for further treatment, the doctors sent him to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital at 1:55 pm on December 28. The ambulance that departed from there arrived at the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital sharp at 2:50 pm.

Generally, a person brought in a 108 ambulance for medical treatment should only be dropped off at the nearest government hospital. Similarly, if those injured in an accident are loaded into an ambulance, the 108 ambulance admit them to private hospitals approved under the 'Nammai Kaappom 48' and 'Innooyir Kaappom 48' schemes. However, a person riding in the 108 ambulance cannot be dropped off anywhere else.

However, when Suraj was being transported from the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital via a 108 ambulance, he insisted that the ambulance staff drop him off midway. They refused, explaining the nature of his injuries and bringing him to the hospital.

The young man, who was admitted to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, left after about 1.30 hours, signing a document stating that he did not want treatment.

When asked about this, senior doctors at the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Hospital said, "The young man from North India was brought by a 108 ambulance around 4 pm and admitted to the emergency ward. But he kept saying that he didn't want treatment. Even though the doctors urged him to receive treatment, he refused. He signed a document stating that he did not want treatment and left the hospital at 5:30 pm."

According to the information provided by the 108 ambulance service, he was reportedly brought to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital at 2:50 pm. However, according to hospital records, he was admitted to the emergency ward only at 4 pm. What happened during this intervening 1 hour and 10 minutes remains an unanswered.