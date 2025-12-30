Odisha Migrant Worker Stabbed Near Tiruttani Station Refused Further Treatment & Left, Say Doctors
Suraj, the migrant worker from Odisha, sustained serious injuries and was found lying outside the Tiruttani railway station.
Chennai: The Odisha migrant worker, who was sent from the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for further treatment, refused to receive treatment and left, according to hospital sources.
Near the Thiruthani railway station, four minors held a knife to the neck of a North Indian youth and filmed a reel. After being questioned, they brutally attacked him with a knife. They also filmed this brutal incident and posted it on social media as a reel, causing upoar in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.
Suraj, the migrant worker from Odisha sustained serious injuries and was found lying outside the Thiruthani railway station. Based on information provided by the public, an 108 ambulance arrived at the scene. Suraj, who was fighting for his life, was taken to the Thiruthani Government Hospital. He was given first aid there on 27 December.
Later, based on the doctors' recommendation, he was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for further teatment. The young man was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital at 4:50 pm. Doctors there provided him with intensive treatment.
Subsequently, for further treatment, the doctors sent him to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital at 1:55 pm on December 28. The ambulance that departed from there arrived at the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital sharp at 2:50 pm.
Generally, a person brought in a 108 ambulance for medical treatment should only be dropped off at the nearest government hospital. Similarly, if those injured in an accident are loaded into an ambulance, the 108 ambulance admit them to private hospitals approved under the 'Nammai Kaappom 48' and 'Innooyir Kaappom 48' schemes. However, a person riding in the 108 ambulance cannot be dropped off anywhere else.
However, when Suraj was being transported from the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital via a 108 ambulance, he insisted that the ambulance staff drop him off midway. They refused, explaining the nature of his injuries and bringing him to the hospital.
The young man, who was admitted to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, left after about 1.30 hours, signing a document stating that he did not want treatment.
When asked about this, senior doctors at the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Hospital said, "The young man from North India was brought by a 108 ambulance around 4 pm and admitted to the emergency ward. But he kept saying that he didn't want treatment. Even though the doctors urged him to receive treatment, he refused. He signed a document stating that he did not want treatment and left the hospital at 5:30 pm."
According to the information provided by the 108 ambulance service, he was reportedly brought to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital at 2:50 pm. However, according to hospital records, he was admitted to the emergency ward only at 4 pm. What happened during this intervening 1 hour and 10 minutes remains an unanswered.
Earlier, information had spread that the migrant worker injured in the attack had died. The Tamil Nadu government's fact finding team refuted the claim. Regarding this, the Tamil Nadu government's fact finding team clarified on X, "The information circulating that a person from Odisha, who was attacked by some individuals near theTiruttani railway quarters on December 27, 2025, has died is false. The victim was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment."
Odisha youth not attacked for his origin, didn't come here for work, says IG
Similarly, North Zone inspector general Asra Garg, who met with reporters in Chennai this afternoon, said, "The Odisha youth was not attacked because he was from other state. There is no evidence to support that. The youth stated in his complaint that some boys attacked him after asking why he was staring at them. He has now been discharged from the hospital after treatment."
Giving further details, Garg said the youth who was attacked by the minors did not come to Chennai for work. He was travelling by train to various places in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "Three of the four minors who attacked him with a knife, have been detained and they are at the Chengalpattu Juvenile Correctional Home now. The other minor, who is differently-abled has been sent home with his parents."
He further explained, "This incident happened unexpectedly. The 20-year-old youth from Odisha came to Tamil Nadu by train. He had been travelling around here for the past two months. The youth was travelling from Chennai to Tiruttani by train. Two minors from Arakkonam and two minors from Thiruttani were also travelling on the same train.
The top cop continued, “The four minors suddenly attacked the youth, who was travelling in the train. Upon reaching Tiruttani railway station, they dragged him out and attacked him with a machete. They also recorded it on video and posted it on social media.”
Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police immediately registered a case under the attempted murder section (BNS 109) and initiated action.
Following this, five special teams were formed, and the four minors involved in the crime were apprehended on December 28, the same day the incident occurred. They were produced before the district magistrate.
An investigation is also underway to determine if the four minors had used drugs. So far, no evidence of drug use has been found. They stated that they had brought the two machetes from their homes and were carrying them because of a prior enmity with another gang.
“The arrested minors have no prior criminal records, and we have seized two machetes and two cell phones from them. The injured youth left the hospital after treatment, stating that he was going home," he said.
