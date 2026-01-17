ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Migrant Worker Set Ablaze In Srikakulam, Alleges Brick Kiln Owner Behind Attack; Probe Begins

Nuapada: A migrant worker from Odisha's Nuapada district sustained critical burn injuries after being allegedly thrashed and then set on fire in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam while he was returning to his village from Hyderabad to meet his ailing wife.

The matter came to light on Friday (January 16) after he returned home in an injured condition following treatment at a hospital in Srikakulam.

As per sources, victim Bidyadhar Majhi of Junapani Khaliabhata village under Khariar police station limits, had gone along with his son, daughter and sister-in-law, to work at a brick kiln in Annaram village in Hyderabad last October through a broker named Hitesh Kumbar from Khariar. At the brick kiln, he was working under the owner identified as AR Madhav.

Two weeks back, Bidyadhar was returning by train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam after receiving news that his wife was unwell in the village. Suspecting that Bidyadhar was trying to run away, the brick kiln owner allegedly sent two youths to stop him. The two youths reportedly dragged Bidyadhar out of the train at Srikakulam railway station and beat him. They then took him to a secluded place, poured oil on him and set him on fire.

Official sources said nearly 70 percent of Bidyadhar's body was charred in the attack. He was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Srikakulam and admitted to a local hospital. After treatment, the victim returned to his village, Khaliabhata, on Friday, but as he had not recovered fully, he was taken to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Bidyadhar's wife Sunaphul Majhi lodged a complaint with the district administration, acting on which District Labour Officer Jasmin Sahu and Khariar police visited the village to investigate the incident.