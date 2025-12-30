ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Migrant Worker Assaulted By Juveniles For 'Instagram Reels' In Tamil Nadu; Three Detained

Chennai: A migrant worker from Odisha was assaulted by four juveniles near Tiruttani railway station in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur allegedly for making social media reels. Police have detained three accused in the case while the fourth has been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident took place near the Railway Quarters in Tiruttani on December 27. A police spokesperson said that a distress call was received that a person was assaulted by a few individuals near Railway Quarters, Tiruthani.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the offence was committed by four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) with the intention of uploading Instagram Reels.

“Teams were formed and finally, all four CCLs were apprehended on December 28 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Out of the four CCLs, three have been sent to the Place of Safety, Chengalpattu, and one CCL has been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board,” added police.