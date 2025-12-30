Odisha Migrant Worker Assaulted By Juveniles For 'Instagram Reels' In Tamil Nadu; Three Detained
Police said that the juveniles assaulted the worker near Tiruttani railway station in a bid to make social media reels.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
Chennai: A migrant worker from Odisha was assaulted by four juveniles near Tiruttani railway station in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur allegedly for making social media reels. Police have detained three accused in the case while the fourth has been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.
The incident took place near the Railway Quarters in Tiruttani on December 27. A police spokesperson said that a distress call was received that a person was assaulted by a few individuals near Railway Quarters, Tiruthani.
According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the offence was committed by four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) with the intention of uploading Instagram Reels.
“Teams were formed and finally, all four CCLs were apprehended on December 28 and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Out of the four CCLs, three have been sent to the Place of Safety, Chengalpattu, and one CCL has been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board,” added police.
A case has been registered at Tiruttani Police Station on the complaint of the victim. Police said that the victim was provided with proper medical assistance and further investigation in the case is under progress.
Police said that except the particular incident, violence against people from other states has not been reported in the recent times adding atmosphere for the people from other states has been “cordial and safe”. It said that in order to ensure the safety and security of individuals from other states, adequate police patrols have been provided in areas of their residence, as well as at their workplaces.
Police further said that regular meetings are also being conducted with representatives from industrial establishments to address the security concerns of workers from other states. “Strict vigil is being maintained to ensure that such incidents are prevented in future. It is also requested not to circulate the video of assault on social media platforms, considering the sensitivity of the issue, as the same may otherwise affect public order.
