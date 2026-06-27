Odisha: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' RI For Sexually Assaulting Minor
The court also directed that a compensation of Rs 8 lakh be paid to the girl under the NALSA Victim Compensation Scheme.
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Jharsuguda: A special POCSO court in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on Saturday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in 2025.
Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court Judge Puja Sarangi convicted Ajay Singh under sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh was also fined Rs 50,000, the non-payment of which will entail an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment, according to the court order.
He had sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl in the district on June 22, 2025. The court also directed that a compensation of Rs 8 lakh be paid to the girl under the NALSA Victim Compensation Scheme.
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