ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' RI For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Jharsuguda: A special POCSO court in Odisha’s Jharsuguda on Saturday sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in 2025.

Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court Judge Puja Sarangi convicted Ajay Singh under sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh was also fined Rs 50,000, the non-payment of which will entail an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment, according to the court order.