Odisha Man Lodged In Bangladesh Jail; Mother Seeks Govt Help For Return
A woman from Odisha's Nayagarh has appealed to the government to bring back her son, lodged in a Bangladesh jail, alleging he is innocent.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST|
Updated : April 9, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Nayagarh: A woman from Odisha’s Nayagarh district has appealed to the government to facilitate the return of her son, who is currently lodged in a jail in Bangladesh, claiming he is innocent and has been serving punishment without any fault. Kanak Majhi, a resident of Asuradhipa village, said her son, Kabula Majhi, has been imprisoned in Pirojpur district jail in Bangladesh for the past several years under unclear circumstances.
According to her, Kabula went missing in June 2019, a day after his son’s birthday, after leaving for a nearby village. “Despite filing a police complaint, the police could not trace him,” she said. Later, they came to know that he had travelled to West Bengal for work, but efforts to bring him back failed.
She said that in 2020, Nayagarh Sadar police visited the village and collected details about Kabula. Police had informed the family that Bangladesh authorities had sought information about him through the Indian government, and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) had directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Crime Branch in Cuttack to gather details.
Subsequently, it came to light that Kabula was lodged in a jail in Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district. Meanwhile, Kabula’s wife, Kaushalya Majhi, died about two years ago. Their two children are now living with their grandmother in a thatched house, waiting for their father’s return.
Kanak Majhi said she has been running, approaching the district administration and police for help, while struggling to provide food for her grandchildren. “I appeal to the government to bring back my son. He is innocent and has been suffering in jail. My grandchildren have lost their mother. How will they survive? They depend entirely on me, ” she said.
Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) S Susree has assured that efforts will be made to bring him back after the matter came to light.
District Chief Development Officer Lagnajit Raut said Kabula was reportedly mentally unstable and had gone to West Bengal for work, from where he may have inadvertently crossed into Bangladesh territory. He was subsequently detained by security personnel there and was lodged in jail.
“The Bangladesh Embassy has contacted the Indian Embassy regarding the matter, and the state Chief Secretary has been informed. Efforts are underway to facilitate his return to Odisha at the earliest,” Raut added.
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