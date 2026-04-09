ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Man Lodged In Bangladesh Jail; Mother Seeks Govt Help For Return

Nayagarh: A woman from Odisha’s Nayagarh district has appealed to the government to facilitate the return of her son, who is currently lodged in a jail in Bangladesh, claiming he is innocent and has been serving punishment without any fault. Kanak Majhi, a resident of Asuradhipa village, said her son, Kabula Majhi, has been imprisoned in Pirojpur district jail in Bangladesh for the past several years under unclear circumstances.

According to her, Kabula went missing in June 2019, a day after his son’s birthday, after leaving for a nearby village. “Despite filing a police complaint, the police could not trace him,” she said. Later, they came to know that he had travelled to West Bengal for work, but efforts to bring him back failed.

She said that in 2020, Nayagarh Sadar police visited the village and collected details about Kabula. Police had informed the family that Bangladesh authorities had sought information about him through the Indian government, and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) had directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Crime Branch in Cuttack to gather details.

Subsequently, it came to light that Kabula was lodged in a jail in Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district. Meanwhile, Kabula’s wife, Kaushalya Majhi, died about two years ago. Their two children are now living with their grandmother in a thatched house, waiting for their father’s return.

Kanak Majhi said she has been running, approaching the district administration and police for help, while struggling to provide food for her grandchildren. “I appeal to the government to bring back my son. He is innocent and has been suffering in jail. My grandchildren have lost their mother. How will they survive? They depend entirely on me, ” she said.