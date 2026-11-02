ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Man Held For Killing Female College Student Over Rejection Of Marriage Proposal

Kendrapara: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old college student by slitting her throat after she spurned his marriage proposal in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The victim, Sasmita Behera of Jadupur village under Marsaghai police station, had gone missing from her home on Friday evening. Her body, with a deep cut on the throat, was found in a water-filled ditch near the village on Saturday morning, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Arajit Mohanty (25) of Balisahi village. An investigation revealed that he allegedly killed Sasmita on Friday night after she rejected his marriage proposal, they said.

A blood-stained knife was recovered from near the spot. A forensic team and dog squad also examined the crime scene, said Marsaghai police station inspector in charge (IIC) Tapan Nayak.

The accused was arrested under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.