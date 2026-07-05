Odisha Man Forced to Carry Wife's Body On Motorcycle Due to Lack Of Ambulance
After a woman's death at a health centre in Odisha, her husband had to transport the body on a motorcycle after failing to get ambulance.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Jharsuguda: A distressing incident from Odisha's Jharsuguda district has evoked widespread outrage after a man carried his wife's body home on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of a hearse or ambulance.
The incident occurred in Odiapali village under Laikera block and has brought the rural healthcare services under scrutiny in the state.
According to family members, Naresh Chhatria rushed his wife, Jamuna Chhatria, to the Mundrajora Community Health Centre after she fell seriously ill. Doctors at the hospital reportedly declared her dead.
The family's ordeal, however, did not end there. Naresh alleged that despite repeated requests, neither a hearse nor an ambulance was arranged to transport the body. With no alternative available, he borrowed a neighbour's motorcycle and carried his wife's body back to the village.
Images and videos of the incident soon went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the healthcare system and raising concerns over the availability of basic healthcare transport services in Odisha.
About the incident, Chhatria said, "After the doctors declared my wife dead, neither a hearse nor was made available. I was forced to take my wife's body home on the bike."
Responding to the controversy, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Shakti Prasad Padhi said preliminary information suggests the death was sudden and that standard procedures may not have been followed.
The CDMO also said that he will personally go there and investigate, and if any health centre employee is found guilty, then strict action will be taken against them.
"There was a sudden death. As per the protocol, the treating doctor was required to inform the police. But this did not happen," Padhi added.
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