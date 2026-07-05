ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Man Forced to Carry Wife's Body On Motorcycle Due to Lack Of Ambulance

Man forced to carry body of his wife on motorcycle in Odisha due to lack of ambulance. ( ETV Bharat )

Jharsuguda: A distressing incident from Odisha's Jharsuguda district has evoked widespread outrage after a man carried his wife's body home on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of a hearse or ambulance.

The incident occurred in Odiapali village under Laikera block and has brought the rural healthcare services under scrutiny in the state.

According to family members, Naresh Chhatria rushed his wife, Jamuna Chhatria, to the Mundrajora Community Health Centre after she fell seriously ill. Doctors at the hospital reportedly declared her dead.

The family's ordeal, however, did not end there. Naresh alleged that despite repeated requests, neither a hearse nor an ambulance was arranged to transport the body. With no alternative available, he borrowed a neighbour's motorcycle and carried his wife's body back to the village.

Images and videos of the incident soon went viral on social media, prompting criticism of the healthcare system and raising concerns over the availability of basic healthcare transport services in Odisha.