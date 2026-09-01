ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Lok Bhavan Gets IGBC Platinum Green Campus Certificate

Bhubaneswar: Lok Bhavan- the Governor's House in Odisha is not just a building or a government office. This sprawling campus in the heart of Bhubaneswar generates its own clean energy, conserves water, nurtures biodiversity, and practices sustainability as everyday governance.

Setting an example in fulfilling environmental responsibility, the Lok Bhawan has emerged as a model in the country by becoming the first building in India to get a platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (Centre) at a programme in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

"If we are not using solar power as a major source of energy despite having more than 300 days of sunlight every year, then it is a crime. The campus was almost green, but we made some changes not only in the infrastructure but also in the lifestyle. The next focus will be on harnessing wind power as an additional source of renewable energy," said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Throwing more light on wind power, the Governor said, "By wind power we imagine huge windmills fixed on top of hills or open fields and valleys. I am informed small wind turbines are designed to produce power for residential purposes." He also informed that the Lok Bhavan in Puri is also going for a green makeover soon.