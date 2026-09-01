Odisha Lok Bhavan Gets IGBC Platinum Green Campus Certificate
Odisha Lok Bhawan has scored the highest points of 88 out of 100, placing the campus in the highest IGBC certification category, reports Minati Singha
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Lok Bhavan- the Governor's House in Odisha is not just a building or a government office. This sprawling campus in the heart of Bhubaneswar generates its own clean energy, conserves water, nurtures biodiversity, and practices sustainability as everyday governance.
Setting an example in fulfilling environmental responsibility, the Lok Bhawan has emerged as a model in the country by becoming the first building in India to get a platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
"If we are not using solar power as a major source of energy despite having more than 300 days of sunlight every year, then it is a crime. The campus was almost green, but we made some changes not only in the infrastructure but also in the lifestyle. The next focus will be on harnessing wind power as an additional source of renewable energy," said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.
Throwing more light on wind power, the Governor said, "By wind power we imagine huge windmills fixed on top of hills or open fields and valleys. I am informed small wind turbines are designed to produce power for residential purposes." He also informed that the Lok Bhavan in Puri is also going for a green makeover soon.
Odisha Lok Bhawan has scored the highest points of 88 out of 100, placing the campus in the highest IGBC certification category as it has adopted energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, biodiversity protection, scientific waste management, and sustainable mobility.
The prominent green features of the campus included 80% of the campus area being covered with greenery, having over 2,300 trees of 72 different species and recording 27 faunal species. It reduced water consumption by 35% and implemented landscaping to use less water, capture more rain and return water to the ground.
The campus runs on solar energy and has adopted energy-efficient LED lights and smart timer-based controls, reducing unnecessary electricity consumption. It has also changed the way waste is handled. The Lok Bhawan has adopted zero-emission mobility and uses electric vehicles.
Kambhampati urged all universities across Odisha to adopt green initiatives and transform their campuses into green buildings. "The message is laudable and clear for all government offices, educational institutions, hospitals and other public establishments. Lok Bhavan has created a template that other public institutions can study and replicate," he maintained.
Handing over the IGBC Platinum rating shield to Kumbhampati, Chairman of IGBC, C. Shekar Reddy said that around 285 government and private buildings in Odisha are currently registered with the IGBC for certification.
"There are various myths about the cost of a green building. There is only a 3–5% difference in construction cost when it comes to making a building sustainable and green. What is needed is greater awareness,” Reddy said. He added that the market already has a wide range of sustainable construction solutions, with around 15,000 IGBC-certified construction products and materials available.
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