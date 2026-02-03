ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana; CM Does Kanyadaan Of 201 Brides

Berhampur: When the conch shells echoed and the 'homa' (sacred fire) was lit beneath the Taratarini hill temple, Snehasree Sahu became emotional. Dressed as any other bride, she was glowing in the wedding outfit and sitting calmly beside her groom. She knew she had nothing to bother about as the state had taken that burden off her family’s shoulders - the marriage expenses.

A few rows away, Kedarnath Sahu, a groom with all smiles, clasped his bride’s hand, calling the moment ''a dream that would have been impossible without government support.”

Snehasree and Kedarnath were among 201 couples whose marriages were solemnised on Tuesday under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, launched by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi from the shrine of Maa Taratarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam district.

What made the ceremony unique was not just the scale but the emotions involved - a symbolism that was witnessed in the state for the first time. The Chief Minister sat at the wedding altar as the 'karta' - the bride’s guardian or father figure, offering ghee into the sacred fire and performing 'kanyadaan' as a father and elder brother to every bride.

Majhi along with the deputy CM Pravati Parida and local MLAs and MP, personally supervised the entire process and blessed the newly married couples. "It is one of the most fulfilling moments of my public life," the CM said soon after the rituals got over.

The government launched the scheme in a bid to stop child marriage, curb dowry, support widow remarriage and offer respectful wedding ceremonies to families that struggle financially. The Women and Child Development Department will run and monitor the entire scheme for five years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30.