Odisha Launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana; CM Does Kanyadaan Of 201 Brides
By stepping in as guardian, the CM turned a government scheme into a personal promise of dignity, security and responsibility for daughters of the state.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Berhampur: When the conch shells echoed and the 'homa' (sacred fire) was lit beneath the Taratarini hill temple, Snehasree Sahu became emotional. Dressed as any other bride, she was glowing in the wedding outfit and sitting calmly beside her groom. She knew she had nothing to bother about as the state had taken that burden off her family’s shoulders - the marriage expenses.
A few rows away, Kedarnath Sahu, a groom with all smiles, clasped his bride’s hand, calling the moment ''a dream that would have been impossible without government support.”
Snehasree and Kedarnath were among 201 couples whose marriages were solemnised on Tuesday under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, launched by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi from the shrine of Maa Taratarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam district.
What made the ceremony unique was not just the scale but the emotions involved - a symbolism that was witnessed in the state for the first time. The Chief Minister sat at the wedding altar as the 'karta' - the bride’s guardian or father figure, offering ghee into the sacred fire and performing 'kanyadaan' as a father and elder brother to every bride.
Majhi along with the deputy CM Pravati Parida and local MLAs and MP, personally supervised the entire process and blessed the newly married couples. "It is one of the most fulfilling moments of my public life," the CM said soon after the rituals got over.
The government launched the scheme in a bid to stop child marriage, curb dowry, support widow remarriage and offer respectful wedding ceremonies to families that struggle financially. The Women and Child Development Department will run and monitor the entire scheme for five years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30.
Under the programme, the government will pay Rs 60,000 for every couple whose wedding takes place through the scheme, of which Rs 45,000 will be sent directly to the beneficiary's bank account within seven days of completing the marriage registration, the CM stated. Another Rs 15,000 will be used for traditional saree, bangles, anklets, toe rings and other essentials including decoration, refreshments, seating, logistics and the overall wedding arrangements.
“This is not merely a welfare programme of the government. We consider it a social security mission. From now on, no daughter should be forced into marriage due to poverty or pressure. Daughters are blessings, not burdens,” the Chief Minister said.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the scheme complements the state’s Subhadra Yojana, which focuses on women’s financial independence. “We empowered women to stand on their own by launching the Subhadra scheme. Now we are ensuring they enter marriage with dignity and as per rituals,” she said.
Introduced in the 2025–26 state budget, the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana will be implemented across all districts till 2029–30, with an allocation of Rs 59 crore. Eligible brides must be Odisha residents aged 18–35, while grooms must be 21–35 years of age.
For beneficiaries like Snehasree, the impact is visible and immediate. “I applied through the anganwadi centre after learning about the scheme. Initially we were not sure if the scheme will work for us. But today I am so happy that my family did not have to go through any stress to arrange my wedding. We did not have to spend anything,” she said, smiling as elders blessed the couple.
The event was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior Women and Child Development department officials and district administrators, all of whom blessed the newly-weds.
As the rituals came to an end and married couples stepped away from the altar, the message was stark and clear - girls from the under privileged sections in the state will be married off with dignity not only with the state's funding but without any debt burden for their families.
Also Read: