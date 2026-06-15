ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Khurda's Sarua Bazaar Comes Alive With 'Raja Paan' Shops

Khurda: The festival of Raja in Odisha is incomplete without the customary 'Raja Paan'. Come Raja and the Sarua Bazaar in Khurda town comes alive with a host of shops selling the traditional South Asian after-dinner treat and mouth freshener.

The 'Raja Paan' business in the market has been fluorishing for the last around 35 years. This year, more than 20 'Raja Paan' shops have come up in Sarua Bazaar where numerous varieties are on sale much to the delight of revellers.

Paan being made at a shop (ETV Bharat)

Several types of paan like Clove, Tribhuj, Poda pitha, Fire, Chadhei, Manda pitha, cone shaped, Pancharatna and Singda are on offer at the shops. And despite the paan being made of betel leaf, each variety had its own taste and texture owing to the ingredients in it.