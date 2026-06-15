Odisha: Khurda's Sarua Bazaar Comes Alive With 'Raja Paan' Shops
This year, over 20 shops have come up at Sarua Bazaar where numerous varieties of paan are on offer, reports Gobind Chandra Panda.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Khurda: The festival of Raja in Odisha is incomplete without the customary 'Raja Paan'. Come Raja and the Sarua Bazaar in Khurda town comes alive with a host of shops selling the traditional South Asian after-dinner treat and mouth freshener.
The 'Raja Paan' business in the market has been fluorishing for the last around 35 years. This year, more than 20 'Raja Paan' shops have come up in Sarua Bazaar where numerous varieties are on sale much to the delight of revellers.
Several types of paan like Clove, Tribhuj, Poda pitha, Fire, Chadhei, Manda pitha, cone shaped, Pancharatna and Singda are on offer at the shops. And despite the paan being made of betel leaf, each variety had its own taste and texture owing to the ingredients in it.
Sarua Bazaar's 'Raja Paan' is not only popular in Khurda but also in Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh, Banki, Phulbani, Rourkela and other places in the state. This year, the paan sold at the shops range anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 500.
Lingaraj Behera, a paan seller said, "As per the demand of the customers, paan stalls are set up in the market. All kinds of paan are available in the market ranging from Khil paan to Fire paan. We are hoping for good business this year". Behera said the spices and other items used in the paan are sourced from Kolkata.
Paan trader Musa Bhaina said, "We have been setting up Raja paan shop in the market for the last 30 years. We source the paan leaves from Kolkata and use around 60 types of spices. The price of the paan in my shop ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 200." Musa said he hopes to do a business of Rs 1 to 2 lakh this year.
Another trader, Tuna Bhai said, "This year there is huge demand for Navaratna paan, Phanjaratna paan and Kon Paan. We make our paan with 25 to 30 types of spices".
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