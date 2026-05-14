ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Jajpur Woman Constable Bali Jamuda Saves Life Through Organ Donation

Jajpur: When she was alive, she served the public in the police department. After her death, 40-year-old female police constable Bali Jamuda of Bahali village, Sukinda block, Jajpur district in Odisha became immortal by donating her organs. Her liver has been successfully transplanted into the body of a person. Meanwhile, the villagers gave a tearful farewell to Bali Jamuda, who donated her organs, in her native place with a guard of honor on Wednesday.

Bali Jamuda was working as a woman constable in the Jajpur Reserve Police. After dying of a brain stroke, she saved a valuable life as her liver was donated to a person on May 12, in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (THOTA) Act. As a result, the recipient has got a new life, according to the Home Department.

The state government issued instructions to honour the contribution of the deceased constable. The last rites were performed yesterday (May 13) at Bahali village in Sukinda Block, Kalinganagar, under the supervision of the SP. In addition, on the instructions of District Magistrate Amber Kumar Kar, the department gave a guard of honour to the deceased woman constable.