Odisha: Jajpur Woman Constable Bali Jamuda Saves Life Through Organ Donation
As per the decision of Bali Jamuda's family, in accordance with the THOTA Act, the constable's liver was donated. A report by Gyana Ranjan Ojha.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Jajpur: When she was alive, she served the public in the police department. After her death, 40-year-old female police constable Bali Jamuda of Bahali village, Sukinda block, Jajpur district in Odisha became immortal by donating her organs. Her liver has been successfully transplanted into the body of a person. Meanwhile, the villagers gave a tearful farewell to Bali Jamuda, who donated her organs, in her native place with a guard of honor on Wednesday.
Bali Jamuda was working as a woman constable in the Jajpur Reserve Police. After dying of a brain stroke, she saved a valuable life as her liver was donated to a person on May 12, in accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (THOTA) Act. As a result, the recipient has got a new life, according to the Home Department.
The state government issued instructions to honour the contribution of the deceased constable. The last rites were performed yesterday (May 13) at Bahali village in Sukinda Block, Kalinganagar, under the supervision of the SP. In addition, on the instructions of District Magistrate Amber Kumar Kar, the department gave a guard of honour to the deceased woman constable.
Additional SP Sitakant Kanungo has reacted to her generosity in death. He said, "The deceased, Bali Jamuda, was working as a constable in Jajpur district since 2013. On May 9, she suddenly felt unwell and was admitted to the nearby hospital and later to the Jajpur Main Hospital. As her health did not recover there, she was admitted to a private hospital for further treatment, where she died."
Kanungo further said, "Her organs were donated as per her family’s decision. It is a matter of great pride for us. She was able to donate her organs and save a life. She was given a guard of honour in the village with full respect. Our district administration and police administration officials were there to pay their respects and gave a guard of honour. Today, the police department is proud of her."