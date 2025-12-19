ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad Attracts Rs 67,000 Cr Investment Intent, Over 56,000 Jobs Expected

The Hyderabad meet highlighted Odisha’s growing appeal as a diversified, future-ready investment destination with strong industry participation and job creation potential.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi with other officials for Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Bhubaneswar: Odisha attracted investment commitments and intents worth Rs 67,000 crore, with the potential to create over 56,000 employment opportunities during the two-day Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad that concluded on Friday. More than 500 delegates representing leading industries, business associations and corporate houses attended the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that Odisha is positioning itself to become one of India’s key growth engines. “Odisha is ready to be the growth engine of India. The Odisha Investors’ Meet is a platform to build long-term partnerships that translate investment intent into on-ground outcomes,” he said.

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

During the event, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs. In addition, the state received investment intents worth Rs 39,131 crore, which are expected to create more than 40,000 jobs, official sources said.

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, who was present at the event along with senior government officials, said, “The state is committed to effective implementation, continuous engagement and seamless facilitation to ensure that investment proposals translate into real projects on the ground.”

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Emphasising the state’s focus on diversification, the CM Majhi noted that Odisha’s growth is increasingly being driven by value-added manufacturing and emerging industries, supported by sector-specific policies, industrial parks, and investment facilitation mechanisms.

The event witnessed strong industry interest across key and emerging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy equipment, textiles and technical textiles, electronics, Information Technology (IT) and data centres, advanced manufacturing, and allied industries, underscoring Odisha’s growing appeal as a diversified and future-ready investment destination.

