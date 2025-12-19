ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad Attracts Rs 67,000 Cr Investment Intent, Over 56,000 Jobs Expected

Bhubaneswar: Odisha attracted investment commitments and intents worth Rs 67,000 crore, with the potential to create over 56,000 employment opportunities during the two-day Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad that concluded on Friday. More than 500 delegates representing leading industries, business associations and corporate houses attended the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that Odisha is positioning itself to become one of India’s key growth engines. “Odisha is ready to be the growth engine of India. The Odisha Investors’ Meet is a platform to build long-term partnerships that translate investment intent into on-ground outcomes,” he said.

Odisha Investors’ Meet In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

During the event, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs. In addition, the state received investment intents worth Rs 39,131 crore, which are expected to create more than 40,000 jobs, official sources said.