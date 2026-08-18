ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Innovator Anup Paikaray's Smart Cooking Solution Chuliv Gets Showcased At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Despite rising awareness about pollution, there are millions of families for whom the traditional mud stove still serves as the only medium of cooking. Food in these families continues to be prepared over firewood, cow dung cakes or other biomass fuels. As a result, the smoke rising from these stoves has also become a silent health hazard, particularly for women and children who spend long hours near them.

But instead of asking rural families to abandon the traditional chulha, Odisha entrepreneur Anup Paikaray is trying to make the stove they already use cleaner and more efficient. He came up with Chuliv, a heat-powered air blower designed to reduce smoke, improve combustion and lower fuel consumption without requiring electricity or batteries.

Anup Paikaray, the young innovator and entrepreneur (ETV Bharat)

Chuliv was among 26 innovations from across India displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 31.

Behind the innovation lies a deeply personal loss. Paikaray, founder of Odisha-based startup Newrup Tech Solutions, says the idea emerged after he learnt that his maternal grandmother had died young following lung-related complications, possibly caused by prolonged exposure to cooking smoke.

Today, Chuliv has travelled from Odisha to an innovation event in Boston.

Household smoke remains a serious health threat (ETV Bharat)

But Chuliv did not begin as a business proposal. It was only when Paikaray learned from his mother that his grandmother’s death was due to a lung disease that he decided to do something about it.

“I came to know that she had died due to lung-related complications. Forty years ago, there were no industries in rural areas and pollution was not as widespread. I wondered how she could have developed a serious lung problem at such a young age,” Paikaray said.

He believes the answer could be repeated exposure to smoke from the traditional mud stove. "Regularly inhaling such smoke can increase the risk of diseases such as lung cancer and pneumonia. According to WHO reports, nearly three million people, particularly women and children, die globally every year because of exposure to smoke from polluting household fuels. The problem is especially severe in rural areas,” he added.

Exhibition and interaction with grassroots innovators (ETV Bharat)

The experience led Paikaray to examine why traditional stoves remained widely used despite repeated awareness campaigns about household air pollution.

Why Families Continue To Use Traditional Stoves

Although LPG, induction cooktops and electric heaters have become common in many parts of India, traditional stoves continue to be used across rural areas, poorer urban neighbourhoods and city outskirts.

Economic considerations remain a major factor. Many rural women have limited financial independence, while families may be unable or unwilling to bear recurring expenditure on LPG or electricity. Firewood, cow dung cakes, coal and agricultural residue, on the other hand, are often easily available at little or no cost.

Paikaray and his team realised that persuading people to abandon a familiar cooking method would be difficult. Even when behaviour changed temporarily, sustaining that change over a longer period remained a challenge.

The team, therefore, decided to improve the stove. The objective was to allow families to continue using firewood or cow dung cakes while reducing the smoke generated during cooking. That thinking led to the development of Chuliv.

Odisha Innovator Anup Paikaray's Smart Cooking Solution Chuliv Gets Showcased At Rashtrapati Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

How does Chuliv work?

Chuliv is a self-powered air blower that can be attached to a traditional mud stove. It does not require a battery or electricity because it uses heat generated by the stove itself.

The device converts heat energy into the mechanical energy needed to rotate a small fan. The fan draws air from outside and delivers it steadily into the combustion chamber. A better-regulated supply of oxygen helps the fuel burn more completely, thereby producing less smoke.