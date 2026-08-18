Odisha Innovator Anup Paikaray's Smart Cooking Solution Chuliv Gets Showcased At Rashtrapati Bhawan
Following his grandmother’s death, Anup developed a self-powered blower that improves combustion, reduces kitchen smoke and preserves traditional cooking practices, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Despite rising awareness about pollution, there are millions of families for whom the traditional mud stove still serves as the only medium of cooking. Food in these families continues to be prepared over firewood, cow dung cakes or other biomass fuels. As a result, the smoke rising from these stoves has also become a silent health hazard, particularly for women and children who spend long hours near them.
But instead of asking rural families to abandon the traditional chulha, Odisha entrepreneur Anup Paikaray is trying to make the stove they already use cleaner and more efficient. He came up with Chuliv, a heat-powered air blower designed to reduce smoke, improve combustion and lower fuel consumption without requiring electricity or batteries.
Chuliv was among 26 innovations from across India displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 31.
Behind the innovation lies a deeply personal loss. Paikaray, founder of Odisha-based startup Newrup Tech Solutions, says the idea emerged after he learnt that his maternal grandmother had died young following lung-related complications, possibly caused by prolonged exposure to cooking smoke.
Today, Chuliv has travelled from Odisha to an innovation event in Boston.
But Chuliv did not begin as a business proposal. It was only when Paikaray learned from his mother that his grandmother’s death was due to a lung disease that he decided to do something about it.
“I came to know that she had died due to lung-related complications. Forty years ago, there were no industries in rural areas and pollution was not as widespread. I wondered how she could have developed a serious lung problem at such a young age,” Paikaray said.
He believes the answer could be repeated exposure to smoke from the traditional mud stove. "Regularly inhaling such smoke can increase the risk of diseases such as lung cancer and pneumonia. According to WHO reports, nearly three million people, particularly women and children, die globally every year because of exposure to smoke from polluting household fuels. The problem is especially severe in rural areas,” he added.
The experience led Paikaray to examine why traditional stoves remained widely used despite repeated awareness campaigns about household air pollution.
Why Families Continue To Use Traditional Stoves
Although LPG, induction cooktops and electric heaters have become common in many parts of India, traditional stoves continue to be used across rural areas, poorer urban neighbourhoods and city outskirts.
Economic considerations remain a major factor. Many rural women have limited financial independence, while families may be unable or unwilling to bear recurring expenditure on LPG or electricity. Firewood, cow dung cakes, coal and agricultural residue, on the other hand, are often easily available at little or no cost.
Paikaray and his team realised that persuading people to abandon a familiar cooking method would be difficult. Even when behaviour changed temporarily, sustaining that change over a longer period remained a challenge.
The team, therefore, decided to improve the stove. The objective was to allow families to continue using firewood or cow dung cakes while reducing the smoke generated during cooking. That thinking led to the development of Chuliv.
How does Chuliv work?
Chuliv is a self-powered air blower that can be attached to a traditional mud stove. It does not require a battery or electricity because it uses heat generated by the stove itself.
The device converts heat energy into the mechanical energy needed to rotate a small fan. The fan draws air from outside and delivers it steadily into the combustion chamber. A better-regulated supply of oxygen helps the fuel burn more completely, thereby producing less smoke.
Improved combustion is also expected to reduce the amount of firewood required and shorten cooking time. Women would not have to remain seated before the stove for long periods to blow air manually into the fire, reducing their exposure to smoke.
Recently, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, only two innovators - one man and one woman - were selected to present their projects on stage. Paikaray was one among them who explained Chuliv and its potential to improve the lives of rural women.
His presentation drew appreciation from President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and other representatives attending the event.
Chuliv had earlier gained international exposure in 2024, when it was presented at a Pitch-a-thon in Boston in the United States. The project received funding support and publicity at the event, while its heat-powered mechanism generated interest among participants.
Although mud stoves of the kind commonly found in Indian villages are relatively uncommon in the US, Paikaray’s team identified another possible market there - the barbecue and grilling sector.
Managing airflow and heat is crucial while grilling food over charcoal or an open flame. Many users rely on hand-operated blowers to control the fire, a process Chuliv could potentially simplify, explains Anup. The startup believes adapting its technology for barbecue equipment could create a significant commercial opportunity.
Bigger Plans For Industrial Waste Heat
The team’s long-term ambition extends beyond household kitchens. Newrup Tech Solutions plans to adapt the underlying technology for industrial waste-heat recovery.
Factories release large quantities of heat through chimneys and furnaces, particularly where coal or other fuels are burnt continuously at high temperatures. Much of this energy escapes into the atmosphere and is lost.
Paikaray’s team is exploring whether such waste heat can be used to operate a dynamo and generate electricity. The broader goal is to develop technology capable of converting otherwise wasted thermal energy into usable electrical energy.
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Atal Incubation Centre, Nalanda are supporting the startup through funding, product development and manufacturing assistance.
Working Towards A Fully Made-In-India Product
Around 90 per cent of the raw materials required to manufacture Chuliv are currently available in India. The startup still depends on China for a small number of components, including the ball bearings used to reduce friction in rotating parts.
"We expect these components to become locally available so that Chuliv becomes an entirely Made-in-India product over the next few years," says Anup.
The device is presently priced at around Rs 900. Paikaray said its effective cost could be reduced to nearly Rs 300 with support through corporate social responsibility programmes. Once mass production begins, it is expected to be available in the retail market for approximately Rs 600 to Rs 700.
Designed To Withstand Heat, Rain And Dust
Chuliv is currently undergoing field trials and is expected to enter the market by the end of 2026 after completing the necessary testing and certification.
The device does not use batteries or complicated machinery and requires no regular oiling or lubrication. Anup and his team assure that it can operate for about two years before requiring basic cleaning or minor friction-reduction maintenance.
Its components have been designed to withstand water, dust and changing weather conditions, including summer heat, rain and winter temperatures.
Chuliv comes with a handle so that it can be moved easily. Its body is made from plastic and ceramic, with the ceramic layer intended to prevent heat from the metal components from reaching the outer plastic casing and causing burns.
The device will be tested at the National Institute of Bio-Energy in Kapurthala, Punjab, an institution under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The testing will assess its safety, efficiency and overall performance. The startup plans to launch it commercially after securing the required standards and certification.
The Young Innovator Behind Chuliv
Born in Bhubaneswar on June 24, 2000, Anup Paikaray is the younger son of Smruti Ranjan Paikaray, head of the Commerce Department at Nimapara Autonomous College and Pushpanjali Paikaray, a public relations officer with the Odisha government’s Information and Public Relations Department.
He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, passing Class X in 2016 and completing Plus Two Science in 2018. He graduated with a BTech degree from the Odisha University of Technology and Research in Bhubaneswar in 2023.
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