ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Imposes 7-month Ban On Fishing In Sea In Turtle Congregation Zone

Olive Ridley Turtles arrive in numbers for mass nesting, at Rushikulya Beach, in Ganjam | File photo ( ANI )

Kendrapara: The Odisha government on Sunday enforced a seven-month ban on fishing in the sea within 20 km of the coast around the mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rushikulya rivers to protect Olive Ridley turtles during their annual breeding and nesting season, officials said.

The prohibition will remain in force till May 31.

The ban on sea-fishing, however, remains enforced throughout the year along the Gahirmatha coast, widely regarded as the largest habitation corridor of the highly endangered marine species, forest officials said.

Gahirmatha has been accorded the status of a marine sanctuary due to the congregation of turtles, they said.

The annual restriction aims to prevent the endangered marine species from dying after getting entangled in fishing nets or being struck by the propellers of fishing trawlers, officials said, adding that the ban has been clamped in accordance with the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982 and provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

A multi-layered surveillance operation involving the forest and fisheries departments, Marine Police and Coast Guard will be undertaken to enforce the prohibition, they added.