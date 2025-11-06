One Held For Odisha Woman's Murder In Uttarakhand
Police said the woman's landlord's sons committed the crime and one of them has been arrested.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Rudrapur/Kichha: Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman from Odisha, who worked at a company in Lalpur, Udham Singh Nagar.
Police said on Thursday morning, the body of a young woman was recovered from a river in Lalpur, under the jurisdiction of the Kichha Kotwali police station. The deceased was identified as a resident of Odisha. Police investigated the case and within a few hours arrested one of the woman's landlord's sons for the murder. According to the police, the young woman was doing an internship in the HR department of a company in the district.
Police said, on November 4, the deceased woman's cousin, a resident of Noida (UP), reported to the Kichha Kotwali police station under the Lalpur police station that his aunt's 23-year-old daughter, a resident of Odisha, was working in a company in Lalpur. She hadn't been in contact with her family since 2:30 pm on November 4. When they contacted the landlord, he said he had gone to Rudrapur for his wife's treatment, police said.
Following this, the family contacted the cousin and sent him to Lalpur. On the evening of November 4, the cousin arrived in Lalpur with friends and began searching for her. When they contacted the company, they were told that she had left the company at 2:30 pm. Subsequently, when they examined the CCTV footage near the landlord's house, the landlord's son appeared suspicious.
On the morning of November 5, police immediately registered a case and scanned the cameras installed near the scene, which led to important clues.
The CCTV footage showed the landlord's sons, Amit and Sumit, carrying something wrapped in a sheet on a bike at 12 am on November 4. Kichha police immediately detained Amit and upon rigorous interrogation, the accused broke down and confessed to have killed the woman. Amit said he wrapped her body in a sheet, and threw it into Barour river, which flows between Shripur and Maharajpur, behind the Lalpur Mazar. Following this, on Thursday morning, police recovered the body at the accused's location and sent it for postmortem.
During interrogation, Amit revealed that he was alone at home on November 4. His father and brother, Sumit, had gone to Rudrapur for her mother's treatment. When the woman arrived home in the afternoon, he called her downstairs to his room. He initially attempted to molest her, but she started shouting. Terrified, he strangled her to death and informed his brother, Sumit, about the incident. He then wrapped her in a sheet and took her to Barour river, said police.
They stuffed 10 to 12 bricks into a sheet and threw it into the river. A murder case has been filed against the accused. The search for the absconding accused, Sumit, is on, said police.
