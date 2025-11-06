ETV Bharat / state

One Held For Odisha Woman's Murder In Uttarakhand

Rudrapur/Kichha: Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman from Odisha, who worked at a company in Lalpur, Udham Singh Nagar.

Police said on Thursday morning, the body of a young woman was recovered from a river in Lalpur, under the jurisdiction of the Kichha Kotwali police station. The deceased was identified as a resident of Odisha. Police investigated the case and within a few hours arrested one of the woman's landlord's sons for the murder. According to the police, the young woman was doing an internship in the HR department of a company in the district.

Police said, on November 4, the deceased woman's cousin, a resident of Noida (UP), reported to the Kichha Kotwali police station under the Lalpur police station that his aunt's 23-year-old daughter, a resident of Odisha, was working in a company in Lalpur. She hadn't been in contact with her family since 2:30 pm on November 4. When they contacted the landlord, he said he had gone to Rudrapur for his wife's treatment, police said.

Following this, the family contacted the cousin and sent him to Lalpur. On the evening of November 4, the cousin arrived in Lalpur with friends and began searching for her. When they contacted the company, they were told that she had left the company at 2:30 pm. Subsequently, when they examined the CCTV footage near the landlord's house, the landlord's son appeared suspicious.