ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Hit By Recurring Nor’wester : Hailstorms, Strong Winds Cause Widespread Crop Loss

On Monday, Patnagarh in Balangir district experienced a hailstorm lasting nearly half an hour. Similar conditions prevailed in Khaprakhol block. According to reports, in Kalahandi’s Dharmagarh region and parts of Bargarh district including Barpali, Attabira, Ambabhona, Sohela, Bijepur, Gaisilet and Bhatli, hailstorms and heavy winds caused extensive damage to standing crops.

Districts including Bargarh, Balangir, and Kalahandi have reported intense weather activity, including hailstorms and gusty winds. In several areas, trees were uprooted and houses damaged, while standing summer crops, vegetables and mahua flowers suffered huge losses.

Sambalpur: Large parts of Odisha are witnessing the impact of Kalbaishakhi (nor’wester) storms, with rain, strong winds, lightning, thunder and hailstorms reported across multiple districts over the past few days, leading to widespread crop damage and disruption of normal life.

Ram Sagar Sahu, a 76-year-old farmer from Sambalpur, said, “I have never seen such strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms at this time of the year in my life. In this weather condition, not one crop can sustain and we will incur massive losses.” Sahu's vegetable farms faced the wrath of nature's fury. He said last year he harvested 50 kg bitter gourds from his small patch of land but this year, it could be less than 20 kgs.

Sahu is not alone. Farmers in all the districts affected by hailstorms are facing the same fate. While some are picking up the damaged produce, others are staring at uncertainty.

Odisha Hit By Recurring Nor’wester : Hailstorms, Strong Winds Cause Widespread Crop Loss (ETV Bharat)

Experts attribute the situation partly to changing climate patterns. India Meteorological Department Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said Kalbaishakhi storms during March and April are a natural phenomenon caused by atmospheric instability which means there will be high temperatures, humidity and trough formations. "Climate change impacts are showing clear signs in increased frequency and intensity of such events," she explained.

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to take precautionary steps to minimise losses. Dr. Sanjukta Mohapatra of OUAT, Chipilima, said farmers should harvest mature crops immediately after receiving weather alerts. "It is important that farmers ensure proper drainage facility in fields after rainfall and use appropriate fungicides and bactericides to prevent post-hail infection in crops," she advised.

Sambalpur Chief District Agriculture Officer Satyaban Soren (ETV Bharat)

The state government has provisions to compensate affected farmers through crop insurance and input subsidies. Sambalpur Chief District Agriculture Officer Satyaban Soren said insured farmers are being compensated based on crop-cutting assessments. "But for that, farmers must report losses within 72 hours through helplines or designated channels," he said.

As per official norms, compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare is being paid for rainfed areas and Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated land, while crops requiring longer growing periods are eligible for higher compensation.