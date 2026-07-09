Odisha: Hirakud Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwaters After Opening Four Gates
Authorities have placed downstream areas on high alert while monitoring the reservoir level and inflow following the first floodwater release of the season.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Sambalpur: The authorities on Thursday opened four gates of the Hirakud Dam to release the season’s first floodwaters after the reservoir’s water level rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The gates were opened at around 11 AM following customary rituals, and floodwater was released into the Mahanadi river, officials said.
The reservoir’s water level was around 615 feet, significantly above the July rule curve level of 605-607 feet. Officials said nearly 2.62 lakh cusecs of water were flowing into the reservoir, while around 70,000 cusecs were initially being discharged. The outflow is expected to increase to nearly one lakh cusecs depending on the inflow.
The Hirakud Dam authorities have alerted district administrations in the Mahanadi basin and placed downstream areas on high alert. The reservoir and surrounding areas have also been declared a no-flying zone.
Chief Engineer Pratap Choudhury said the released floodwater is expected to reach Mundali within the next 36 hours and clarified that the current discharge is not expected to create a flood situation downstream.
He said the operation of the gates will be regulated based on continuous monitoring of upstream and downstream conditions, and additional gates may be opened if required. The dam authorities have also advised people not to enter the river at this time. The dam authorities have also advised people not to enter the Mahanadi river during the release of floodwater due to the sudden increase in the river’s flow.
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