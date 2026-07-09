ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Hirakud Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwaters After Opening Four Gates

Sambalpur: The authorities on Thursday opened four gates of the Hirakud Dam to release the season’s first floodwaters after the reservoir’s water level rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The gates were opened at around 11 AM following customary rituals, and floodwater was released into the Mahanadi river, officials said.

The reservoir’s water level was around 615 feet, significantly above the July rule curve level of 605-607 feet. Officials said nearly 2.62 lakh cusecs of water were flowing into the reservoir, while around 70,000 cusecs were initially being discharged. The outflow is expected to increase to nearly one lakh cusecs depending on the inflow.

The Hirakud Dam authorities have alerted district administrations in the Mahanadi basin and placed downstream areas on high alert. The reservoir and surrounding areas have also been declared a no-flying zone.