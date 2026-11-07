ETV Bharat / state

Odisha High Court Stays Hockey India Elections, Issues Notice Over State Unit Row

New Delhi: The Odisha High Court has stayed the elections of Hockey India to be held on December 5, as well as the show-cause notice issued to Hockey Odisha, which had sought its reclassification from permanent member to associate member.

A single bench headed by Justice RK Pattnaik delivered this interim order after hearing the writ petition filed by Hockey Association of Odisha against the minutes of the 120th Executive Body meeting of Hockey India dated October 6 and the show-cause notice dated October 7, 2026.

The next hearing will be held on December 9. Hockey India issued a show-cause notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha on October 7, proposing its reclassification from a permanent member to an associate member over alleged non-compliance with the national federation's bye-laws.

The national federation had raised eight grounds of concern, including what it described as serious deficiencies in the functioning of HAO's 30 district units.

According to the federation, key positions such as president and secretary in all 30 district associations are held ex officio by administrative officials, including District Magistrates and Sub-Collectors, instead of being filled through elections.

Hockey India also said none of the district units had submitted election notices, minutes or results to establish that their governing bodies had been constituted through a legitimate electoral process.

The state association contended that the show-cause notice was legally unsustainable as the term of the current Executive Committee of Hockey India had already expired on September 30.

Amid internal infighting, Hockey India’s election to select its office bearers for the 2026-2030 term was scheduled to be held on December 5.