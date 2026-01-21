Odisha High Court Allows Abortion And DNA Test In Rape Case
Published : January 21, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha High Court has delivered a milestone as it granted permission for the termination of pregnancy and DNA testing of the foetus. The court passed the order keeping in view the victim’s physical and mental health.
The survivor approached the High Court, stating that her pregnancy was unwanted and the result of sexual assault. She had earlier lodged a complaint at the Rourkela Women Police Station, which was registered as a Zero FIR and later transferred to Binjharpur Police Station for investigation.
The matter was heard by Justice Savitri Ratho. During the hearing, the court took note of several key aspects, such as the survivor’s pregnancy had reached approximately 21 weeks and four days. The court also noted that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prescribes a specific time limit for abortion. The court noted a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government in September 2025 provides provisions for termination of pregnancy in cases involving minors and other complex circumstances.
While permitting the abortion, the High Court also directed that samples of the foetus be preserved and sent for DNA testing. The court clarified that the DNA report may be used as evidence against the accused in the criminal case. Considering the sensitive nature of the matter, the court further instructed authorities to ensure immediate medical facilities and care for the survivor.
