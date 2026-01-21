ETV Bharat / state

Odisha High Court Allows Abortion And DNA Test In Rape Case

File photo the Odisha High Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha High Court has delivered a milestone as it granted permission for the termination of pregnancy and DNA testing of the foetus. The court passed the order keeping in view the victim’s physical and mental health. The survivor approached the High Court, stating that her pregnancy was unwanted and the result of sexual assault. She had earlier lodged a complaint at the Rourkela Women Police Station, which was registered as a Zero FIR and later transferred to Binjharpur Police Station for investigation.