Odisha Headmaster Suspended For Allegedly Using 'Bichuati' To Torture Students In Jajpur School
The headmaster allegedly inserted stinging plants into students' pants, causing severe discomfort and pain. Gyana Ranjan Ojha speaks to parents and the Block Education Officer.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Jajpur: A shocking allegation of abuse by a school headmaster has come to light in Odisha’s Jajpur district, triggering outrage among parents and the local community. The accused headmaster, identified as Basudev Dehuri, has been placed under suspension for allegedly subjecting students to physical torture by inserting stinging plants/insects into their pants, causing severe discomfort and pain.
The incident reportedly took place on April 17 at Saruabil Upper Primary School under the Kaliapani cluster in Sukinda block.
According to sources, the children were left writhing in pain following the inhumane act of the headmaster. When parents came to know about the incident, they rushed to the school, confronted the headmaster and created a ruckus on the premises. They also lodged a written complaint against the teacher at Kaliapani police station.
"He not only inserted Bichuati but beat up children badly. He has to leave the school or transferred to other places," said an angry parent who was among the many protesting near the school gate.
Another parent said, "we demand stricter monitoring mechanisms to prevent such acts in the future"
The matter which also drew the attention of the local sarpanch and members of the School Management Committee was taken up at a meeting. On being questioned by the sarpanch, the accused headmaster reportedly admitted to his actions. He wrote an undertaking promising not to repeat such behaviour.
However the rage of the parents was not calmed and they sat in protest, demanding strict disciplinary action against the teacher.
Acting on the complaints and preliminary inquiry, Sukinda Block Education Officer Narayan Chandra Das has suspended the accused headmaster. "During the suspension period, Dehuri will not be allowed to attend school or office duties and his salary will remain withheld. He has been directed to report to the BEO office regularly," Das said.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from across the district with parents raising concerns over student safety and accountability within educational institutions.
"'Bichuati' (or Bichhuati/Bichu Buti) refers to the stinging nettle plant (Tragia involucrata or similar species), known for causing itching and burning sensations upon contact."
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