ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Headmaster Suspended For Allegedly Using 'Bichuati' To Torture Students In Jajpur School

Jajpur: A shocking allegation of abuse by a school headmaster has come to light in Odisha’s Jajpur district, triggering outrage among parents and the local community. The accused headmaster, identified as Basudev Dehuri, has been placed under suspension for allegedly subjecting students to physical torture by inserting stinging plants/insects into their pants, causing severe discomfort and pain.

The incident reportedly took place on April 17 at Saruabil Upper Primary School under the Kaliapani cluster in Sukinda block.

Parents protest on the school campus (ETV Bharat)

According to sources, the children were left writhing in pain following the inhumane act of the headmaster. When parents came to know about the incident, they rushed to the school, confronted the headmaster and created a ruckus on the premises. They also lodged a written complaint against the teacher at Kaliapani police station.

"He not only inserted Bichuati but beat up children badly. He has to leave the school or transferred to other places," said an angry parent who was among the many protesting near the school gate.