Odisha's GSDP Nears Rs 10 Lakh Crore; Economic Survey Highlights Strong Growth Across Sectors
As per the Survey, Odisha's per capita income increased by 9.2% to Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26, which is higher than national growth rate of 6.9%.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday tabled the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Assembly, showcasing strong economic growth, improved fiscal discipline, and significant progress across sectors including agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and social sectors.
According to the report, Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking a 9.5 percent increase from Rs nine lakh crore in 2024-25. The state's real GSDP growth is projected at 7.9 percent, higher than 7.2 percent in the previous year and above the all-India average of 7.4 percent.
The survey highlighted that Odisha's per capita income grew by 9.2 percent to Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26, compared to 6.9 percent growth at the all-India level.
Employment indicators also improved. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 and above rose from 58.1 percent in 2022 to 64.5 per cent in 2024, surpassing the national average of 59.6 percent. Similarly, female LFPR recorded a significant jump from 37.6 per cent to 48.7 per cent during the same period, well above the all-India average of 40.3 percent, indicating that economic conditions of women increased substantially.
Agriculture and allied sectors contributed 19.6 percent to the state economy in 2025-26, higher than the national share of 16.8 percent, the report said. The sector registered a growth rate of 5.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent at the national level.
Similarly, food grain production reached a record 150.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2024–25, up from 143.04 lakh MT in 2023–24. Rice production stood at 118.6 lakh MT, supported by schemes such as Samrudha Krushak Yojana and CM-Kisan.
In 2024-25, the state procured 92.6 lakh MT of paddy from around 20 lakh farmers, disbursing Rs 21,300 crore as MSP and Rs 7,140 crore as input subsidy. Government procurement covered nearly 78 per cent of total paddy production, a sharp increase from 61 percent in 2023-24. Ragi procurement more than doubled, supported by an MSP of Rs 4,290 per quintal with additional incentives.
Irrigation potential expanded to 74.2 lakh hectares, while cropping intensity improved to 165 per cent. Milk production in the state increased to 27.1 lakh MT, egg production increased from 242 crore eggs in 2020–21 to 406 crore eggs in 2024-25 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent, and fish production reached 11.92 lakh MT. Odisha emerged as the third-largest marine exporter, with shrimp exports touching ₹4,708 crore in 2024–25.
The industry sector contributed 41.3 percent to Odisha's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025–26, amounting to around Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Similarly, manufacturing is projected to grow at 8.3 percent, above the national average of seven percent.
In 2025, the state approved 244 projects with proposed investments of Rs 5.66 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for 3.35 lakh people. Eighty projects were implemented during the year, attracting Rs 1.75 lakh crore in investments and creating 1.4 lakh jobs. Under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, Odisha achieved a 98 percent implementation rate.
The services sector accounted for 39.1 per cent of GSVA and is projected to grow at 9.3 percent in 2025-26. Financial services are expected to expand by 11.9 percent, supported by increased penetration of banking, insurance, and fintech.
As far as fiscal management is concerned, Odisha has budgeted capital outlay at 6.6 percent of GSDP in 2025-26, the highest among major states. The debt-to-GSDP ratio is projected at 13.6 percent, significantly below the 25 percent Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit, while the interest payment to revenue receipt ratio stands at 2.8 percent, underscoring strong fiscal management.
The state is expanding port capacity, with plans to increase the handling capacity of non-major ports from over 200 MMPTA to 500 MMPTA. Rail network length reached 3,243 km in 2024-25, while air connectivity expanded to 30 cities. Passenger traffic has grown at a CAGR of 31 per cent since 2021-22, the survey said.
The school education budget increased from Rs 22,527 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 31,185 crore in 2025-26, marking a 38.4 percent rise over two years. Government schools account for more than 80 percent of total enrolment, with improvements in digital infrastructure and pupil-teacher ratio.