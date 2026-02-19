ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's GSDP Nears Rs 10 Lakh Crore; Economic Survey Highlights Strong Growth Across Sectors

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday tabled the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Assembly, showcasing strong economic growth, improved fiscal discipline, and significant progress across sectors including agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and social sectors.

According to the report, Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking a 9.5 percent increase from Rs nine lakh crore in 2024-25. The state's real GSDP growth is projected at 7.9 percent, higher than 7.2 percent in the previous year and above the all-India average of 7.4 percent.

The survey highlighted that Odisha's per capita income grew by 9.2 percent to Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26, compared to 6.9 percent growth at the all-India level.

Employment indicators also improved. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 and above rose from 58.1 percent in 2022 to 64.5 per cent in 2024, surpassing the national average of 59.6 percent. Similarly, female LFPR recorded a significant jump from 37.6 per cent to 48.7 per cent during the same period, well above the all-India average of 40.3 percent, indicating that economic conditions of women increased substantially.

Agriculture and allied sectors contributed 19.6 percent to the state economy in 2025-26, higher than the national share of 16.8 percent, the report said. The sector registered a growth rate of 5.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent at the national level.

Similarly, food grain production reached a record 150.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2024–25, up from 143.04 lakh MT in 2023–24. Rice production stood at 118.6 lakh MT, supported by schemes such as Samrudha Krushak Yojana and CM-Kisan.

In 2024-25, the state procured 92.6 lakh MT of paddy from around 20 lakh farmers, disbursing Rs 21,300 crore as MSP and Rs 7,140 crore as input subsidy. Government procurement covered nearly 78 per cent of total paddy production, a sharp increase from 61 percent in 2023-24. Ragi procurement more than doubled, supported by an MSP of Rs 4,290 per quintal with additional incentives.