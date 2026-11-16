Despite District Task Forces, Child Begging Remains Rampant In Odisha
Although there are numerous laws enacted to ensure their protection, such children continue to be deprived of their fundamental rights, reports Satyajit Rout
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Begging by children continues unabated despite the government coming out with various schemes for their development. Although there are numerous laws enacted to ensure their protection, such children continue to be deprived of their fundamental rights. Children begging at traffic intersections, bus stands and other public places across various cities in the state are a common sight.
Concerned citizens say that although task forces have been constituted at the district level under the directive of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) to deter children from begging and to curb the practice, there is no measure of the actual effectiveness of these task forces. Questions are being raised across various quarters regarding the steps taken as part of this campaign.
Chairperson of the OSCPCR, Babita Patra disclosed, "It is a serious concern. A significant number of those involved in begging are individuals who have come to Odisha from other states. The Commission has issued an advisory and task forces have been set up at the district level to address the situation."
She said the initiative involves rescuing children engaged in begging and repatriating them to their respective homes. She expressed confidence that Odisha can certainly be made begging-free with collective efforts. She added that the data about the number of children rescued and rehabilitated will be available once the current drive is over.
She pointed out that a special directive had been issued to all the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Municipal Commissioners on March 11 for the constitution of a District Task Force under the District Collector with the objective of completely eradicating child begging.
The team is to include the SP, the Municipal Commissioner, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and the Labour Officer as key members. This Task Force is supposed to conduct regular raids to rescue children engaged in begging and make arrangements for their rehabilitation. The rescued children are to be immediately produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and subsequently placed in a child care institution where they are to be provided with free education, healthcare and counselling.
The directive said that strict legal action is to be taken against the traffickers who force children into begging. Furthermore, it instructed all the concerned authorities to submit a monthly compliance report regarding this operation to the Commission.
Punishable under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015
Child rights activist Benudhar Senapati disclosed that a large number of children are engaged in begging despite there being laws to address this issue. He disclosed that under Section 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, no child is permitted to be employed in begging. Those who engage children in begging face a penalty of five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. "Despite this, hundreds of thousands of children continue to beg," he said.
Benudhar noted that many children take to begging on a seasonal basis. "During other seasons, they perform various types of work; however, when there is no work available, they are pushed into begging. It is essential that the law be strictly enforced to curb this practice. When we lodge complaints regarding begging, no formal cases are registered. Parents arrive and demand the return of their children. We do not wish to initiate legal action as our system is not geared towards punitive measures. Laws have been enacted, but who is to enforce them?" he asked.
Benudhar further stated that in India, children are being given specific training to engage in begging, a fact that has perhaps gone unnoticed by many. “This came to light during an investigation we conducted a few years ago. Research was carried out involving 250 children engaged in begging. At various traffic intersections, a woman might be seen begging while holding a child. However, that child is not her own but one she has rented. If she chooses a frail or sickly-looking child, she has to pay Rs 20 per hour and if she chooses a healthy, robust-looking child, the cost is Rs 10 per hour,” he disclosed.
He further pointed out that children are forced to wander around in the sun and rain which eventually makes them ill. Many children can be seen begging while wearing school uniforms or carrying idols of deities. On trains, some even feign disabilities to solicit alms.
Concrete action needed
Benudhar underlined that merely forming a task force is not enough. Concrete action must be taken. "If the Police and child protection agencies begin to operate with firm resolve and effectively enforce the law, the practice of begging can be completely eradicated from our society. We must all work together," he said while appealing to the public to call 109 regarding matters of child protection.
Prabir Giri, a concerned citizen, underlined that child begging is a major problem. "I have witnessed such incidents at various places," he said while urging the state government to take special measures. Giri further suggested that the government should ensure education for these young children to help brighten their future.
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