ETV Bharat / state

Despite District Task Forces, Child Begging Remains Rampant In Odisha

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Begging by children continues unabated despite the government coming out with various schemes for their development. Although there are numerous laws enacted to ensure their protection, such children continue to be deprived of their fundamental rights. Children begging at traffic intersections, bus stands and other public places across various cities in the state are a common sight.

Concerned citizens say that although task forces have been constituted at the district level under the directive of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) to deter children from begging and to curb the practice, there is no measure of the actual effectiveness of these task forces. Questions are being raised across various quarters regarding the steps taken as part of this campaign.

Chairperson of the OSCPCR, Babita Patra disclosed, "It is a serious concern. A significant number of those involved in begging are individuals who have come to Odisha from other states. The Commission has issued an advisory and task forces have been set up at the district level to address the situation." OSCPCR Protects Child Rights (ETV Bharat) She said the initiative involves rescuing children engaged in begging and repatriating them to their respective homes. She expressed confidence that Odisha can certainly be made begging-free with collective efforts. She added that the data about the number of children rescued and rehabilitated will be available once the current drive is over. She pointed out that a special directive had been issued to all the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Municipal Commissioners on March 11 for the constitution of a District Task Force under the District Collector with the objective of completely eradicating child begging. The team is to include the SP, the Municipal Commissioner, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and the Labour Officer as key members. This Task Force is supposed to conduct regular raids to rescue children engaged in begging and make arrangements for their rehabilitation. The rescued children are to be immediately produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and subsequently placed in a child care institution where they are to be provided with free education, healthcare and counselling. The directive said that strict legal action is to be taken against the traffickers who force children into begging. Furthermore, it instructed all the concerned authorities to submit a monthly compliance report regarding this operation to the Commission. Punishable under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015