Odisha Govt's Vision For Srikhetra Puri Lacks A Museum On 'Jagannath Culture'
The District and Netaji Museums which provided some information on the city's heritage have been closed for visitors, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Puri: Lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad visit Odisha's Puri, home to one of the four 'Dhams' of Hinduism. However, the city does not have a museum to showcase the famed 'Jagannath Culture' and the various interesting tales associated with it.
The District and Netaji Museums in Puri are currently in a state of disrepair and remain closed for victors. Even as the state government intends to make Puri, also called 'Srikhetra' a world heritage city, little has been done to showcase its rich heritage to visitors.
Although it was announced earlier to establish Shrikshetra Culture and Jagannath Ballav Museum in Puri, the projects have not yet been implemented. The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration had prepared a blueprint to renovate 'Jagannath Ballav', a famous place of worship of Lord Mahaprabhu, in 2011.
It was planned to build a museum at Jagannath Ballav to share knowledge and anecdotes about Lord Jagannath, the details remain on paper. The plan envisaged building the museum near the shrine so that devotees could garner information on the rich 'Jagannath Culture' before entering it.
It is not that the work was never started, In fact, Rs 17 crore was initially earmarked for the proposed museum and work on it was also started by the state's Tourism and Culture Department. The construction started in 2015 but was shelved with no reason cited for it. In 2017, the Sri Jagannath Temple administration announced to convert the 'Math' premises into a heritage park. A budget for Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore was earmarked but like the museum, it never materealised.
The city had a museum which now lies in ruins, in fact, locals now believe the building is haunted. Intellectual Shrimant Kumar Dash said, "Puri is a historic city and is one of the four 'Dhams'. But unfortunately, there is no museum in Puri. There is no system to provide information to tourists about 'Jagannath Culture'".
Dash said the Sri Jagannath Temple is out of bounds for non-Hindus and the museum can help people of other faiths to gain knowledge on 'Jagannath Culture'. He said owing to lack of proper upkeep and management, the district museum in the city is lying in ruins. The Puri district museum has several artefacts and documents that highlight the importance of the city in history. But now it is locked.
The foundation stone for the Srikshetra Cultural Museum was laid on February 29, 2008 by the then Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty. The project was inaugurated by the then Culture Minister Surya Narayan Patro and Agriculture Minister Surendranath Nayak at Dholpandra Main Road.
In the first phase, Rs. 25 lakh was sanctioned and a wall was built on the land. But it ended there. A slum stands on the land on which the museum was supposed to be constructed.
Sri Jagannath Temple Management Committee member Madhusudan Singhari said, "The Jagannath Ballav Museum at Jagannath Ballav Mutt has been discussed in the Management Committee meeting. I have spoken to the Law Minister in this regard and work on the project will start soon."
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