ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt's Vision For Srikhetra Puri Lacks A Museum On 'Jagannath Culture'

Puri: Lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad visit Odisha's Puri, home to one of the four 'Dhams' of Hinduism. However, the city does not have a museum to showcase the famed 'Jagannath Culture' and the various interesting tales associated with it.

The District and Netaji Museums in Puri are currently in a state of disrepair and remain closed for victors. Even as the state government intends to make Puri, also called 'Srikhetra' a world heritage city, little has been done to showcase its rich heritage to visitors.

Although it was announced earlier to establish Shrikshetra Culture and Jagannath Ballav Museum in Puri, the projects have not yet been implemented. The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration had prepared a blueprint to renovate 'Jagannath Ballav', a famous place of worship of Lord Mahaprabhu, in 2011.

It was planned to build a museum at Jagannath Ballav to share knowledge and anecdotes about Lord Jagannath, the details remain on paper. The plan envisaged building the museum near the shrine so that devotees could garner information on the rich 'Jagannath Culture' before entering it.

It is not that the work was never started, In fact, Rs 17 crore was initially earmarked for the proposed museum and work on it was also started by the state's Tourism and Culture Department. The construction started in 2015 but was shelved with no reason cited for it. In 2017, the Sri Jagannath Temple administration announced to convert the 'Math' premises into a heritage park. A budget for Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore was earmarked but like the museum, it never materealised.