ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Withdraws Bills On Salary Hike Of MLAs Before House Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government withdrew four Bills relating to a three-fold hike in salaries, allowances, and pensions of all MLAs, before Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the budget session sine die, five days ahead of schedule. The Bills passed unanimously on the last day of the winter session on December 9, 2025, were withdrawn with the consent of the House after midnight on Tuesday.

The Bills, which were awaiting the governor's assent, were rolled back due to widespread public outrage. Legislature parties of both ruling and opposition parties had requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the Bills, considering public opposition to the three-fold hike in the salary and allowance of lawmakers and pension for ex-MLAs.

In the Bills, provisions were made to raise the monthly salary and allowance of MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh per month, one of the highest in the country. The session, which started on February 17, was scheduled to continue till April 8.

However, the House approved a proposal of government Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan to adjourn the session sine die as there was not much business pending. The House was adjourned sine die at about 12.45 am.