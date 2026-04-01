Odisha Govt Withdraws Bills On Salary Hike Of MLAs Before House Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Schedule
In the Bills, provisions were made to raise the monthly salary and allowance of MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh per month
By PTI
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government withdrew four Bills relating to a three-fold hike in salaries, allowances, and pensions of all MLAs, before Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the budget session sine die, five days ahead of schedule. The Bills passed unanimously on the last day of the winter session on December 9, 2025, were withdrawn with the consent of the House after midnight on Tuesday.
The Bills, which were awaiting the governor's assent, were rolled back due to widespread public outrage. Legislature parties of both ruling and opposition parties had requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the Bills, considering public opposition to the three-fold hike in the salary and allowance of lawmakers and pension for ex-MLAs.
In the Bills, provisions were made to raise the monthly salary and allowance of MLAs from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh per month, one of the highest in the country. The session, which started on February 17, was scheduled to continue till April 8.
However, the House approved a proposal of government Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan to adjourn the session sine die as there was not much business pending. The House was adjourned sine die at about 12.45 am.
The Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2026, was passed after midnight following a four-hour debate.
"The Bill proposes treating each university as a single unit for implementing reservation in the recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors. This will replace the current department-wise reservation system and ensure a more consistent and equitable process," Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.
Opposition MLAs demanded that the Bill be sent to the select committee, while Suraj argued in favour of its immediate implementation. During the evening session, the House passed the Odisha Appropriation Bill 2026, allowing the state government to spend Rs 3.10 lakh crore from its consolidated fund during the financial year 2026-27.
The proceedings of nine days in the budget session were washed away due to opposition ruckus, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the death of 12 patients at the ICU of SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack in a devastating fire.
Also Read