Odisha Govt Issues Fresh Order Banning Chewable Tobacco, Nicotine Products

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a fresh order imposing a complete ban on all products containing tobacco or nicotine, following a Supreme Court order, according to a notification.

The state government had prohibited the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and panmasala containing tobacco or nicotine on January 3, 2013.

However, the Supreme Court observed in 2016 that manufacturers are selling pan masala (without tobacco), with flavoured chewing tobacco in separate but often conjoined sachets, so that consumers can buy both to mix and eat them.

The apex court had directed all states to ensure total compliance with the ban imposed on the manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala with tobacco and/or nicotine.

The Odisha health department on Wednesday issued a fresh notification, banning the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of all products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients, whether sold in one product, or though separate products.

“The prohibition extends to all food products, whether chewable or otherwise, which are either flavoured or scented or mixed with any additives,” read the order.