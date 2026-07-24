ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Inks MoU With HCLTech, Sarvam AI For Setting Up AI Excellence Centres In State

Majhi said India has become tech-ready due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision and Odisha is taking the lead in the revolution.

The Chief Minister said indigenous AI is now on par with any other advanced technology in the world. "A new revolution has begun in the industries and technology sector of Odisha. This will further strengthen technology-based economic growth in state. Direct employment opportunities will be created for thousands of highly educated and skilled youth", he said.

As per the MoUs signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, HCLTech will set up its first AI Data Centre in India within Odisha’s Sovereign AI Park. This apart, an AI and Digital Engineering Global Delivery Centre will also be set up in Bhubaneswar. The centres will be set at a cost of Rs 730 crore. The companies will invest Rs 15,000 in the state in the next five years and the initiatives will create 6,000 jobs.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday signed two Memorandums of Understanding with HCLTech and 'Sarvam AI' for setting up a Global Development Centre and an AI Park in the state.

He said AI Sarvam will be widely used in the sectors of agriculture, health, education and defence. In the last two years, the state government has not limited itself to its mineral-centric industry but has been promoting new sectors like semiconductor, AI, textile, pharma and IT. "Sarvam AI has been successful in developing AI platforms and AI applications in all major Indian languages ​​including Odia. With the establishment of the AI Park and Data Centre in Odisha, artificial intelligence services will be available in various Indian languages ​​including Odia," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore in the last two years. Majhi said while projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have been sanctioned, those worth over Rs 3 lakh crore have been implemented in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others at the MoU signing ceremony in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

"Recently, Odisha was ranked among the top five states in the country in the new ‘Investment Friendliness Index-2026’ of the NITI Aayog. Our goal is to be among the top three states," Majhi said.

He said owing to the new industrial policy, single window clearance and land bank system, the time frame from signing of agreements to implementing projects has been reduced to less than 100 days. "Odisha is fully prepared for big investments and the time is now, the time is right to invest in the state," the Chief Minister said.

State Electronics and Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "This is a very proud moment for Odisha. With this, the state's electronics and IT sector is going to touch a new peak of progress. Thank you HCL Technologies for reposing faith in Odisha. According to a recent report by NITI Aayog, Odisha is leading the country in terms of investment".

HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said, "Inspired by the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the vision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, HCL is going to launch its next investment plan in the state. The recent successful AI Summit in Odisha has proven that the state is fully capable and ready to work in the field of Artificial Intelligence based technologies."