Odisha Govt Inks MoU With ACME Group, IHI For Proposed Investment Of Rs 67,000 Crore In State
The proposed investments include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project in Gopalpur at investment of Rs 20,000 crore with the potential to create 3,400 jobs.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the ACME Group and Japan’s IHI Corporation for a proposed investment of Rs 67,000 crore in the state.
The agreements were signed during Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s interaction with a high-level business delegation from Japan here. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of the state government, IHI Corporation and the ACME Group to explore opportunities for establishing large-scale clean energy and industrial projects in Odisha, leveraging its resource strength, industrial ecosystem and policy support, an official statement said.
These include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project in Gopalpur at an investment of Rs 20,000 crore with the potential to create 3,400 jobs, and a jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure with an additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, a 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project will be executed in Paradip at an investment of Rs 34,000 crore with the potential to create 3,600 jobs, it said.
Besides, a 0.1 MTPA green methanol project will come up in Paradip at an investment of Rs 12,000 crore, an official said, adding, the three projects will create employment for around 7,000 people. Majhi said Odisha aims to establish one of the largest green hydrogen ecosystems in the country.
Odisha continues to strengthen its global partnerships for a sustainable future. Today, we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with IHI Corporation and ACME Group, marking a significant step towards advancing clean energy and industrial development in our State.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) July 3, 2026
With a proposed… pic.twitter.com/U4YfFFKnuP
“After yesterday's USD 11 billion agreement with Middle Eastern investors, today's partnership with Far Eastern friend Japan has made the state's industrial sector even brighter,” the CM said.
He said that Odisha has already approved 12 major green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, which will bring investments of more than Rs 2 lakh crore to the state and create over 36,000 employment opportunities.
“Two green industrial corridors are being developed involving Paradip, Kendrapara and Gopalpur, which will make Odisha, referred to as the 'steel capital' of India, a global leader in green steel production,” Majhi asserted.
Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma said the interaction with Japanese business delegates focused on opportunities across sectors such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, shipbuilding, machinery, steel, chemicals, logistics, industrial infrastructure and renewable energy.
“Odisha offers a compelling combination of industrial capability, strategic location, abundant natural resources and a strong commitment to sustainable industrial development. We believe this partnership has the potential to contribute meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition while creating long-term industrial value, employment and economic growth in Odisha,” said Hiroshi Ide, Representative Director and President, IHI Corporation.
Manoj Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman of the ACME Group, said it is committed to building globally competitive clean energy ecosystems that support India’s energy transition and industrial growth. “Our collaboration with Odisha and IHI Corporation brings together policy support, world-class technology and project development expertise to explore next-generation green energy solutions,” he said.
Representatives from the Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc and other Japanese firms also participated in the interaction, engaging with the Odisha government to explore future opportunities for collaboration across priority sectors, the officials said.
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