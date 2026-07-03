ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Inks MoU With ACME Group, IHI For Proposed Investment Of Rs 67,000 Crore In State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the ACME Group and Japan’s IHI Corporation for a proposed investment of Rs 67,000 crore in the state.

The agreements were signed during Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s interaction with a high-level business delegation from Japan here. The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of the state government, IHI Corporation and the ACME Group to explore opportunities for establishing large-scale clean energy and industrial projects in Odisha, leveraging its resource strength, industrial ecosystem and policy support, an official statement said.

These include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project in Gopalpur at an investment of Rs 20,000 crore with the potential to create 3,400 jobs, and a jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure with an additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore. In addition, a 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project will be executed in Paradip at an investment of Rs 34,000 crore with the potential to create 3,600 jobs, it said.

Besides, a 0.1 MTPA green methanol project will come up in Paradip at an investment of Rs 12,000 crore, an official said, adding, the three projects will create employment for around 7,000 people. Majhi said Odisha aims to establish one of the largest green hydrogen ecosystems in the country.

“After yesterday's USD 11 billion agreement with Middle Eastern investors, today's partnership with Far Eastern friend Japan has made the state's industrial sector even brighter,” the CM said.