ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Gears Up For Cyclone Arnab; Assigns Ministers And IAS Officers For Vulnerable Districts

On Saturday, the state government announced a two-day holiday for schools in the districts expected to be most severely affected by the cyclone. On Sunday, the government assigned five IAS officers to oversee five districts to ensure that post-cyclone relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts are carried out smoothly and systematically.

ODRAF, NDRF, and other agencies have been kept on standby in the districts to tackle situations arising from the cyclone and potential flooding. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the potential cyclone is likely to make landfall on October 28 somewhere between the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

With the potential cyclone expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the state, the state government has made comprehensive preparations to handle the situation. Special attention is being focused on five districts in southern Odisha- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Special Secretary to the Government, Ghasiram Murmu, has advised all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, and Directors to remain present at their respective headquarters. A copy of the directive has also been sent to the Personal Secretaries of the Chief Minister and all Ministers for their information and necessary action.

The concerned officials have been directed to proceed towards their respective districts immediately. The government initiative is expected to strengthen the coordination of the district administration in managing the post-cyclone situation, as well as in carrying out relief and restoration operations.

According to the notification, K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been assigned to Rayagada while Dr. Poma Tudu has been assigned responsibility Koraput district. Similarly Bijay Kumar Dash has been assigned Gajapati, Yedula Vijay Malkangiri, and Dr Maheswar Swain Nabarangpur.

Similarly, the government has entrusted eight ministers the responsibility of eight districts. Furthermore, in view of the potential cyclone, the government has directed senior officials to remain at their respective headquarters starting Monday. A notification regarding this was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

This apart, a total of 24 ODRAF teams and six NDRF teams have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected. The teams will assist in rescue operations, evacuation of people, extraction of individuals from waterlogged areas, and other emergency response tasks following the disaster.

As per the district-wise deployment plan, a total of 11 teams—comprising nine ODRAF teams and two NDRF teams—have been deployed in Ganjam district. Similarly, seven teams, including six ODRAF teams and one NDRF team, are kept on standby in Gajapati district.

In Rayagada district, four teams (three ODRAF and one NDRF) have been deployed. In Koraput district, three ODRAF teams and one NDRF team are kept ready. In Malkangiri, three ODRAF teams and one NDRF team have been deployed to handle emergency situations.

Furthermore, preparations have been made to provide additional rescue teams and other forms of assistance, should the need arise. Emphasis is being placed on taking immediate action during a potential disaster and relocating affected people to safe places.

For disaster management, 24-hour control rooms have been made operational at the District Emergency Operation Centre, as well as in all blocks, tehsils, and urban local bodies. These will facilitate the receipt of cyclone-related information, the provision of emergency assistance, and coordination among various departments.

For the convenience of people, dedicated district helpline numbers—along with a toll-free number—have been made available. In the event of an emergency, people can contact the administration.

In view of the potential risks posed by the possible cyclone and heavy rainfall, priority is being given to identifying individuals residing in 'kutcha' (makeshift/temporary) houses, shanties, and low-lying areas, and relocating them to safe cyclone shelters. People residing in vulnerable zones are being moved to safer locations well in advance, and cyclone shelters have been kept ready.

Additionally, pregnant women whose expected date of delivery is approaching are being identified and they are being proactively shifted to nearby hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), or Primary Health Centres (PHCs). This will ensure that essential medical services can still be provided, even if transportation is disrupted during the cyclone.

Special arrangements have also been made for the safety of the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities.

In view of the potential cyclone, a complete ban on fishing at sea has been imposed. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea, and emphasis has been placed on ensuring that all boats and fishing vessels currently at sea are moved to safe locations.

Similarly, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of tourists to hills, waterfalls, dams, and various other tourist destinations in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. The measure has been taken due to the risk of landslides in hilly areas, flash floods, and potential accidents near waterfalls caused by heavy rainfall.

In view of the possibility of crop damage due to the cyclone and rainfall, the Agriculture Department has issued an advance alert to farmers. The farmers have been advised to immediately harvest crops—such as paddy, maize, finger millet (ragi), and others—that are 80 to 85 per cent ripe, and to store them in safe locations. A

A helpline facility has also been made available to provide information and assistance related to agriculture.

In anticipation of potential drinking water contamination and the spread of waterborne diseases following the cyclone, emphasis has been placed on chlorination for water purification. Arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of essential supplies in hospitals, including necessary medicines, anti-venom injections for snakebites, and chlorine tablets.

Necessary equipment and resources have been kept ready to facilitate the immediate restoration of electricity and communication systems should they be disrupted by the cyclone. Relevant departments have been placed on high alert to clear blocked roads, restore power supply, and normalize communication networks. S

Besides, arrangements will be made to relocate domestic animals from potentially affected areas to safer locations, and to ensure the supply of necessary animal feed. The Animal Resources Department will provide emergency veterinary services through mobile teams. Measures have also been put in place for the treatment of injured or sick animals following the cyclone, as well as for the distribution of animal feed in the affected areas.

Nodal officers have been assigned responsibility for vulnerable areas to ensure the effective management of the cyclone and potential flood situation. A WhatsApp group has been created to facilitate the immediate exchange of information and coordination among officials and field personnel. Through the platform, the situation will be reviewed regularly, issues communicated, and urgent measures taken.