Odisha Govt Creating Obstacles In Utilisation Of MPLADS Funds: BJD Rajya Sabha MP
Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said even if a BJD MP wants to, he/she is unable to utilize his/her MPLADS funds for projects, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have the provision to recommend projects for developmental work in their respective constituencies or states. For this, an annual MPLADS fund of Rs 5 crore is allocated to each MP.
However, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, the leader of BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, has alleged that obstacles are being created in the proper utilization of the MPLADS funds of BJD MPs. Manas accused the BJP government in Odisha of creating hurdles in utilizing the MPLADS funds.
"Since 2024, many obstacles are being created in utilization of MP funds in Odisha. The state government is not allowing implementation of development projects. Even as money is being spent from the MPLAD funds for projects, the inaugural plaques are being unveiled in the name of ministers. The BJP government in Odisha is deliberately trying to prevent BJD MPs from spending their local area development funds," Manas said.
He further alleged, "At the behest of the state government, officials are not allowing BJD MPs to spend their funds and have kept them pending for the last two years. As a result, even if BJD MPs want to, they are unable to utilize their funds. I had previously given a notice regarding this to the Parliamentary Departmental Committee. The matter was discussed on Sunday during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi. I will also raise the issue in Parliament."
Manas has demanded a special discussion to address the issue. On the other hand, BJP's Simulia MLA Padmalochan Panda said, "The Mohan Charan Majhi government is a government of the people. The Odisha government prioritizes and carries out work for the people. If the BJD MP has any such complaints, he should bring it to the attention of the Chief Minister. If there is any truth to it, the Chief Minister will definitely find a way to resolve it."
Every Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP receives Rs 5 crore annually under MPLADS. This money is not given directly to the MP. The projects under the funds are executed through the district administration and the concerned department. Lok Sabha MPs recommend projects for the utilisation of the fund within their respective constituencies.
Rajya Sabha MPs can recommend projects in any district of the state from which they are elected. Nominated Rajya Sabha members can recommend projects anywhere in the country. MPLADS funds are generally used for creating public utility and durable assets like the construction of roads, bridges, and culverts, school buildings, hostels, drinking water projects, health centres and medical facilities, community centers, playgrounds, and sports infrastructure.
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