ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Creating Obstacles In Utilisation Of MPLADS Funds: BJD Rajya Sabha MP

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have the provision to recommend projects for developmental work in their respective constituencies or states. For this, an annual MPLADS fund of Rs 5 crore is allocated to each MP.

However, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, the leader of BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, has alleged that obstacles are being created in the proper utilization of the MPLADS funds of BJD MPs. Manas accused the BJP government in Odisha of creating hurdles in utilizing the MPLADS funds.

"Since 2024, many obstacles are being created in utilization of MP funds in Odisha. The state government is not allowing implementation of development projects. Even as money is being spent from the MPLAD funds for projects, the inaugural plaques are being unveiled in the name of ministers. The BJP government in Odisha is deliberately trying to prevent BJD MPs from spending their local area development funds," Manas said.

He further alleged, "At the behest of the state government, officials are not allowing BJD MPs to spend their funds and have kept them pending for the last two years. As a result, even if BJD MPs want to, they are unable to utilize their funds. I had previously given a notice regarding this to the Parliamentary Departmental Committee. The matter was discussed on Sunday during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi. I will also raise the issue in Parliament."