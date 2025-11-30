ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Asks Employees To Submit Property Statement To Be Considered Or Promotion

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked its employees to submit their updated annual property statements for being considered for promotion, officials said. The General Administration Department issued an order in this regard on November 27, which came to the fore on Sunday, they said.

"As per the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct (Amendment) Rules, 2021, up-to-date filing of property statements is a prerequisite for promotion. However, several departments have sought clarification about it at different times. So, a fresh circular was issued with clarification," an official said.

"Any government employee who has not submitted the up-to-date property statement before the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) shall be treated as 'not suitable' for promotion," he said.

Filling of the vacancy will not be kept on hold for employees who failed to submit the property statements. The government will fill up the vacancy based on the eligibility of the employees who have complied with the property statement requirements, the official said.