Odisha Govt Allocates Additional Rs 5,100 Crore For Disaster Response In Supplementary Budget
The government has sought Rs 2,526 crore from Centre to cope with damage caused by cyclones and floods triggered by cyclone Arnab, reports Minati Singha.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In the wake of devastating floods that caused widespread damage in three southern districts and back-to-back cyclones, the Odisha government has made an additional provision of Rs 5,100 crore for disaster response, relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas in the state's supplementary budget for 2026-27.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a supplementary budget of Rs 24,150 crore in the state Assembly here on Wednesday. In the budget allocation for 2026-27, the government had made allocation of Rs 5,375 crore under the disaster response funds. The additional allocation of Rs 5,100 crore is aimed at meeting the fund requiremens for relief and rehabilitation activities.
The state government has sought Rs 2,526 crore in financial assistance from the Centre to cope with extensive damage caused by recent cyclones and floods triggered by cyclone Arnab. Of the total Rs 24,150 crore supplementary budget, Rs 17,990 crore has been earmarked for programme expenditure and Rs 1,060 crore for administrative expenditure.
Besides, food security has received the major highest allocation in the welfare sectors with Rs 8,312 crore under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana towards food subsidy. The government has allocated Rs 1,247 crore for women's empowerment including Rs 550 crore for the Subhadra scheme and Rs 697 crore under the National Rural Livelihood mission.
For the education sector the government has allocated Rs 1,715 crore, including Rs 485 crore for the Gyanodaya-Siksha ru Samruddhi KG to PG Free Education Scheme. Another Rs 307 crore has been allocated for PM-SHRI schools, Rs 290 crore for the STARS programme and Rs 271 crore for Samagra Shiksha. Similarly for healthcare, the supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 1,246 crore. This includes Rs 500 crore under the National Health Mission, Rs 316 crore for public health infrastructure, Rs 90 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Rs 35 crore for the establishment of paediatric cancer facilities.
The farmers’ welfare sector has received Rs 1,606 crore while Rs 2,359 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development. For the transport sector, Rs 650 crore has been provided, including Rs 550 crore for development of new railway lines and the state’s contribution towards railway projects.
Another Rs 100 crore has been allocated as subsidy under the Green Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy. The supplementary provision for urban development stands at Rs 372 crore, including Rs 174 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, Rs 100 crore for urban infrastructure under the Mukhyamantri Sahari Vikas Yojana and Rs 60 crore for urban solid waste management.
The government has also earmarked Rs 733 crore for social security programmes, including old-age, disability and widow pensions. Additionally, Rs 843 crore has been provided for industries and MSMEs, while Rs 129 crore has been allocated for Odia language, culture, handloom and tourism-related initiatives.
The state government has projected a revenue surplus and fiscal deficit of around three per cent of GSDP and a debt-to GSDP ratio within the mandated limit of 25 per cent by the end of the financial year.
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