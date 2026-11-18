ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Allocates Additional Rs 5,100 Crore For Disaster Response In Supplementary Budget

File photo of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of devastating floods that caused widespread damage in three southern districts and back-to-back cyclones, the Odisha government has made an additional provision of Rs 5,100 crore for disaster response, relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas in the state's supplementary budget for 2026-27.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a supplementary budget of Rs 24,150 crore in the state Assembly here on Wednesday. In the budget allocation for 2026-27, the government had made allocation of Rs 5,375 crore under the disaster response funds. The additional allocation of Rs 5,100 crore is aimed at meeting the fund requiremens for relief and rehabilitation activities.



The state government has sought Rs 2,526 crore in financial assistance from the Centre to cope with extensive damage caused by recent cyclones and floods triggered by cyclone Arnab. Of the total Rs 24,150 crore supplementary budget, Rs 17,990 crore has been earmarked for programme expenditure and Rs 1,060 crore for administrative expenditure. Besides, food security has received the major highest allocation in the welfare sectors with Rs 8,312 crore under the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana towards food subsidy. The government has allocated Rs 1,247 crore for women's empowerment including Rs 550 crore for the Subhadra scheme and Rs 697 crore under the National Rural Livelihood mission.

For the education sector the government has allocated Rs 1,715 crore, including Rs 485 crore for the Gyanodaya-Siksha ru Samruddhi KG to PG Free Education Scheme. Another Rs 307 crore has been allocated for PM-SHRI schools, Rs 290 crore for the STARS programme and Rs 271 crore for Samagra Shiksha. Similarly for healthcare, the supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 1,246 crore. This includes Rs 500 crore under the National Health Mission, Rs 316 crore for public health infrastructure, Rs 90 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Rs 35 crore for the establishment of paediatric cancer facilities.

