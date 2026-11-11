Under Mission Shakti, Odisha Govt Trains Rural Women In Self-Defence; Over 1,000 Women Trained So Far
Through a 12-day self-defence programme under Mission Shakti, rural women in Balangir are gaining confidence and learning practical techniques to deal with physical attacks.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Balangir: Rural women in Odisha’s Balangir district are learning self-defence techniques to protect themselves and their families, as the state government conducts training programmes under Mission Shakti.
The initiative aims to make women physically and mentally stronger by teaching them how to respond to attacks and protect themselves in difficult situations. Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being trained at the panchayat level by instructors, including trained Physical Education (PE) teachers.
The Balangir district administration had set a target of training 1,500 women in the first phase. So far, around 1,000 women have received training through the Mission Shakti department across different blocks of the district. The programme has been taken up in panchayats across all 14 blocks.
Under the initiative, SHG members from different panchayats are selected for training with their consent. They are taught techniques to defend themselves against common forms of physical attacks, including being attacked from behind or being held by the neck. The training also covers ways to escape an attack, seek help and respond to an attacker.
At Rampur panchayat in Patnagarh block, 37 women and college students have completed the training. The participants include working women, homemakers and students.
Sneha Nag, a final-year BSc student, said the training had increased her confidence and helped her feel better prepared to deal with unsafe situations.
“Every moment has become challenging for women today, with incidents of attacks against them increasing. There are risks even while going to college or work, and women may also feel unsafe when they are alone at home. After taking this training, my confidence has increased. I have learnt several self-defence techniques that will help me protect myself when needed. However, the government is providing training for only a few days. If its duration is increased, we will benefit even more,” she said.
Babita Bibhara, a homemaker, said the 12-day training programme was essential for women in the present situation. She said she often felt worried while staying alone at home with her two children, but the training had given her greater confidence.
“If someone attacks me, I now feel that I can respond and protect myself and my family. I request the government to extend the duration of the training so that we can learn more,” she said. Another homemaker, Bhumishuta Kumbhar, said she had joined the programme to learn how to protect herself and her family. She added that the techniques taught by the trainers could prove useful in difficult situations.
Jyotsnamayee Banchhor, a government PE teacher and self-defence instructor, said she had received eight years of self-defence training at the district and state levels. She was assigned responsibility for conducting the programme in Patnagarh block.
She said she had trained 30 women at Brahmapura and another 37 at Rampur panchayat. According to her, the first step was to help women overcome their fear and teach them how to raise an alarm and seek help during an attack.
“We have trained them to prevent attacks, escape from dangerous situations and use self-defence techniques to protect themselves. Fortunately, no participant has faced such a situation so far. However, the training has helped them become more confident and prepared,” she said.
Anil Dahang, district project coordinator, said the programme was being implemented under the state government’s Mission Shakti initiative to help women protect themselves and their families. He said trained instructors had been engaged to conduct sessions across panchayats in all 14 blocks of the district. Against the first-phase target of 1,500 women, around 1,000 had been trained so far.
The programme aims to improve women’s ability to respond to threats and build confidence in handling unsafe situations.
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