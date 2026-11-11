ETV Bharat / state

Under Mission Shakti, Odisha Govt Trains Rural Women In Self-Defence; Over 1,000 Women Trained So Far

Balangir: Rural women in Odisha’s Balangir district are learning self-defence techniques to protect themselves and their families, as the state government conducts training programmes under Mission Shakti.

The initiative aims to make women physically and mentally stronger by teaching them how to respond to attacks and protect themselves in difficult situations. Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being trained at the panchayat level by instructors, including trained Physical Education (PE) teachers.

The Balangir district administration had set a target of training 1,500 women in the first phase. So far, around 1,000 women have received training through the Mission Shakti department across different blocks of the district. The programme has been taken up in panchayats across all 14 blocks.

SHG members from different panchayats are selected for training with their consent (ETV Bharat)

Under the initiative, SHG members from different panchayats are selected for training with their consent. They are taught techniques to defend themselves against common forms of physical attacks, including being attacked from behind or being held by the neck. The training also covers ways to escape an attack, seek help and respond to an attacker.

At Rampur panchayat in Patnagarh block, 37 women and college students have completed the training. The participants include working women, homemakers and students.

Sneha Nag, a final-year BSc student, said the training had increased her confidence and helped her feel better prepared to deal with unsafe situations.

“Every moment has become challenging for women today, with incidents of attacks against them increasing. There are risks even while going to college or work, and women may also feel unsafe when they are alone at home. After taking this training, my confidence has increased. I have learnt several self-defence techniques that will help me protect myself when needed. However, the government is providing training for only a few days. If its duration is increased, we will benefit even more,” she said.

The participants include working women, homemakers and students. (ETV Bharat)

Babita Bibhara, a homemaker, said the 12-day training programme was essential for women in the present situation. She said she often felt worried while staying alone at home with her two children, but the training had given her greater confidence.