Odisha Government Initiates Process To Restore Original Odia Place Names
The move is aimed to correct long-standing spelling distortions caused by colonial-era transliteration errors, government said.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated a formal process to restore the original Odia names of several districts, subdivisions, blocks, tehsils and municipalities that were allegedly distorted over time due to incorrect English transliteration.
According to officials, the exercise is aimed at correcting long-standing spelling errors in the English versions of names of various places, which were spelt wrongly for different reasons or due to the British influence.
"The spelling of various places will be revised, aligning it with their authentic Odia pronunciations and scripts. It will help preserve the linguistic integrity and cultural identity," said Suprabha Panda, an Odia scholar.
An annexure prepared by the state administration lists multiple locations where "misspelling" has been cited as the nature of distortion. The names of the districts and the places to be corrected are from Deogarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, Angul, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Balasore and Malkangiri.
For instance, Deogarh has been proposed to be corrected to "Debagarh", Khurda to "Khoradha", Angul to "Anugol", Athagarh to "Athagad", Salipur to "Salepur", and Barbil to "Badbil". Similarly, places such as Redhakhol, Daspalla, Keonjhargarh, Bolagarh and Pallahara are among those identified for revised English spelling.
Officials said the proposed changes are based on the "authentic Odia name" of each location and are intended to address inconsistencies that crept in during colonial and post-colonial administrative processes. The government has clarified that this is not a renaming exercise but a correction of spelling distortions.
The process will involve consultations with district administrations and relevant departments before the changes are formally notified. Anyone can raise their objections to the proposed change within 15 days. Once approved, the corrected names will be reflected in official records, government communications, signage, and maps in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, language experts have welcomed the move, stating that accurate transliteration is essential for preserving Odisha’s linguistic heritage. However, some have cautioned that the transition should be handled carefully to avoid administrative confusion.
