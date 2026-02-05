ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government Initiates Process To Restore Original Odia Place Names

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has initiated a formal process to restore the original Odia names of several districts, subdivisions, blocks, tehsils and municipalities that were allegedly distorted over time due to incorrect English transliteration.

According to officials, the exercise is aimed at correcting long-standing spelling errors in the English versions of names of various places, which were spelt wrongly for different reasons or due to the British influence.

"The spelling of various places will be revised, aligning it with their authentic Odia pronunciations and scripts. It will help preserve the linguistic integrity and cultural identity," said Suprabha Panda, an Odia scholar.

An annexure prepared by the state administration lists multiple locations where "misspelling" has been cited as the nature of distortion. The names of the districts and the places to be corrected are from Deogarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, Angul, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Balasore and Malkangiri.