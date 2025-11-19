ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government, Film Heritage Foundation Sign MoU To Set Up State Film Archive

Odisha State Film Archive
Officials said the proposed film archive will significantly strengthen Odisha’s efforts to conserve and restore its rich cinematic heritage. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:51 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward safeguarding Odisha’s cinematic legacy, the Odisha Government and the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) on Wednesday signed an MoU to establish a state film archive.

The agreement was signed by Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of the Film Heritage Foundation.

The MoU was formalised during the valedictory ceremony of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop at the Odisha Crafts Museum, Kalabhoomi.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said films capture the true essence of a society’s cultural and social life, and their preservation is vital to keep cinematic memories alive. “By conserving old films, we ensure that the gems of our film culture, many of which are fading from memory, can be revived and preserved for future generations,” he said.

Minister for Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Pradeep Bal Samanta highlighted the cultural significance of early Odia cinema. “Old Odia films are invaluable sources of inspiration. It is our collective responsibility to preserve them for posterity,” he noted.

The workshop, which began on November 12, was organised in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), and the state’s Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department. The week-long programme brought together film archivists, experts and enthusiasts for intensive training in film conservation and restoration.

At the closing ceremony, all 59 participants who completed the workshop were felicitated with certificates and mementoes.

Officials said the proposed film archive will significantly strengthen Odisha’s efforts to conserve and restore its rich cinematic heritage.

