ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government, Film Heritage Foundation Sign MoU To Set Up State Film Archive

Officials said the proposed film archive will significantly strengthen Odisha’s efforts to conserve and restore its rich cinematic heritage. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward safeguarding Odisha’s cinematic legacy, the Odisha Government and the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) on Wednesday signed an MoU to establish a state film archive.

The agreement was signed by Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of the Film Heritage Foundation.

The MoU was formalised during the valedictory ceremony of the 10th Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop at the Odisha Crafts Museum, Kalabhoomi.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said films capture the true essence of a society’s cultural and social life, and their preservation is vital to keep cinematic memories alive. “By conserving old films, we ensure that the gems of our film culture, many of which are fading from memory, can be revived and preserved for future generations,” he said.