Odisha Girl Trafficked On Pretext Of Job Rescued From Haryana After Five Years
The family members of the minor girl have expressed happiness after she was safely rescued by police from Haryana.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Mayurbhanj: A minor girl from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, allegedly trafficked and sold in Delhi after being lured with a job offer five years ago, has been rescued from Haryana, police said on Tuesday.
A special team of Mayurbhanj district police went to Haryana after finding clues, and rescued the girl with the assistance of local police. The survivor, a native of Kukudimundi village under Gorumahisani police station limits, was allegedly taken to Delhi by an unidentified female agent on the pretext of providing a job.
She was first taken to Jharkhand, and later to Delhi, where she was sold, police said.
After five years, the girl managed to contact her family members over the phone and informed them about her whereabouts. Following this, her family lodged a complaint at the Gorumahisani police station.
A police team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bikash Ranjan Nayak and Shakuntala Singh, along with the victim’s parents, travelled to Delhi. Upon reaching there on Monday, they traced the girl's location to Bhiwani in Haryana.
At around 3 PM, with the help of Haryana Police, the minor girl was rescued from a house in Bhiwani, where she was allegedly confined and forced to work for the past five years. The girl is being brought back to Gorumahisani from Delhi by train. Police said she will be questioned upon arrival, and her statement will be recorded.
Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Senapati said, "A case (45/2026) was registered in Gorumahisani police station. On the instructions of the Superintendent of Police (SP), a special team visited Haryana to rescue the girl. She is being brought to Odisha."
Officials said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether she was subjected to any abuse during her captivity, and further action will be taken accordingly. Meanwhile, the family members have expressed happiness as the girl is returning home after five years.
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