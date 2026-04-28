ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Girl Trafficked On Pretext Of Job Rescued From Haryana After Five Years

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, allegedly trafficked and sold in Delhi after being lured with a job offer five years ago, has been rescued from Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

A special team of Mayurbhanj district police went to Haryana after finding clues, and rescued the girl with the assistance of local police. The survivor, a native of Kukudimundi village under Gorumahisani police station limits, was allegedly taken to Delhi by an unidentified female agent on the pretext of providing a job.

She was first taken to Jharkhand, and later to Delhi, where she was sold, police said.

After five years, the girl managed to contact her family members over the phone and informed them about her whereabouts. Following this, her family lodged a complaint at the Gorumahisani police station.

A police team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bikash Ranjan Nayak and Shakuntala Singh, along with the victim’s parents, travelled to Delhi. Upon reaching there on Monday, they traced the girl's location to Bhiwani in Haryana.