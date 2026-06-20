Odisha: Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams State Govt Over Assault On NGO Workers In Rayagada
Naveen said the incident that occurred in Rayagada, Kalyansinghpur has shaken, shamed, and worried the entire Odisha.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday lambasted the state government over the attack on two NGO workers including a girl student from Delhi, in the state's Rayagada district.
In a post on X, Naveen said, "The heinous, barbaric incident that occurred in Rayagada, Kalyansinghpur, with a Delhi student has shaken, shamed, and worried the entire Odisha. I extend my deepest condolences to the student facing such a dire situation".
He said, "This gruesome, hellish incident, perpetrated collectively against the student in broad daylight, has raised profound questions about humanity and our dignity. While such an event has created outrage across the entire state, the government must take immediate action with urgency".
The former Chief Minister said, "Why has Odisha's image been allowed to be tarnished? Is this government, this police administration, so helpless? Isn't ensuring everyone's safety the responsibility of this government? Doesn't the government's numbness and inexplicable silence in the face of such a sensitive incident encourage such gruesome events to happen?"
Naveen said, "Odisha is being condemned worldwide for atrocities against women and rampant lawlessness, on what face are they celebrating, saying "Development's Stream Across Odisha"?"
He asked the state government to "immediately take the strictest of strict measures to ensure the safety of mothers and sisters in the state and uphold law and order.
ରାୟଗଡ଼, କଲ୍ୟାଣସିଂହପୁରରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଘନ୍ୟ, ବର୍ବରୋଚିତ କାଣ୍ଡ ସମଗ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ବିଚଳିତ, ଲଜ୍ଜିତ ଓ ଚିନ୍ତିତ କରିଛି। ଏପରି ଦୁଃସ୍ଥିତିର ସାମ୍ନା କରିଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 20, 2026
ସର୍ବସମ୍ମୁଖରେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ସଂଘବଦ୍ଧ ଭାବେ ଘଟିଥିବା ବିଭତ୍ସ, ନାରକୀୟ କାଣ୍ଡ ମାନବିକତା ଏବଂ ଆମ…
A mob had attacked two NGO workers, including a woman, in Rayagada district, assuming them to be members of a child-lifting gang. According to the police, the victims, who were residents of outside Odisha, were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi, a neighbouring district of Rayagada.
While passing through Kandulguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat under Kalyansinghpur police station on the night of June 16, they reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions, the police said.
The two victims interacted with village children and allegedly distributed biscuits. Their activities reportedly triggered suspicion among some villagers, who spread rumours that they were child kidnappers. Soon, a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted the duo, the police said.
“After getting information, our officers rushed to the spot, rescued the two victims and immediately admitted them to a local hospital. Subsequently, they were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital and later discharged,” Rayagada SP Raj Prasad told PTI over the phone.
The police immediately swung into action and arrested 21 people involved in the assault case, he said. “Further investigation is ongoing, and all other persons involved in the crime will not be spared,” the SP said. The two victims have been discharged from hospital and are now doing fine, he added.
With Agency Inputs
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