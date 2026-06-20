ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Former CM Naveen Patnaik Slams State Govt Over Assault On NGO Workers In Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday lambasted the state government over the attack on two NGO workers including a girl student from Delhi, in the state's Rayagada district.

In a post on X, Naveen said, "The heinous, barbaric incident that occurred in Rayagada, Kalyansinghpur, with a Delhi student has shaken, shamed, and worried the entire Odisha. I extend my deepest condolences to the student facing such a dire situation".

He said, "This gruesome, hellish incident, perpetrated collectively against the student in broad daylight, has raised profound questions about humanity and our dignity. While such an event has created outrage across the entire state, the government must take immediate action with urgency".

The former Chief Minister said, "Why has Odisha's image been allowed to be tarnished? Is this government, this police administration, so helpless? Isn't ensuring everyone's safety the responsibility of this government? Doesn't the government's numbness and inexplicable silence in the face of such a sensitive incident encourage such gruesome events to happen?"

Naveen said, "Odisha is being condemned worldwide for atrocities against women and rampant lawlessness, on what face are they celebrating, saying "Development's Stream Across Odisha"?"

He asked the state government to "immediately take the strictest of strict measures to ensure the safety of mothers and sisters in the state and uphold law and order.