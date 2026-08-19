ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Floods: 255 Stranded Students Evacuated From School; Man Rescued Alive After Five Days

Kendrapara: As many as 255 students stranded at Kulsahi Sevashram School in Kendrapara district were safely evacuated on Wednesday after the institution was surrounded by floodwaters of the Brahmani River, officials said. The students had been staying on the upper floor of the school since August 16 as floodwaters inundated the area under Pentha Pal gram panchayat in Pattamundai block.

The district administration, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel jointly carried out the rescue operation. The rescue operation had begun on August 16 after the Brahmani river’s water level rose suddenly and floodwaters surrounded the school. However, the strong current, shortage of boats and the lack of adequate arrangements to accommodate such a large number of students at another safe location hampered the operation on the first day.

As the upper floor of the school was considered safe and sufficient food and drinking water were available there for around three days, the district administration decided to keep the students there temporarily until the water current subsided and adequate arrangements could be made for their evacuation.

ODRAF team rescued 255 students stranded at Kulsahi Sevashram School (ETV Bharat)

After three days, with the stored food supplies running low, the district administration directed the rescue teams to intensify the operation on Wednesday. Special teams of ODRAF and Fire Services reached the school using power boats. All the students were provided life jackets and evacuated carefully by boat to a safe shelter, officials said.

Following the rescue, the students underwent immediate health check-ups and were provided hot cooked food and drinking water. Parents had been worried after their children remained stranded in the floodwaters for three days. Their anxiety eased after all 255 students were brought to safety.

The district administration and rescue teams were thanked by parents and local residents for their efforts. The district collector and district emergency officer are monitoring the situation, officials said.

Although the Brahmani river’s water level has stabilised, the flood situation in Pattamundai and adjoining panchayats has not returned to normal. Relief distribution, including dry food and healthcare services, is continuing for people affected by the floods, the administration said.