Odisha Floods: 255 Stranded Students Evacuated From School; Man Rescued Alive After Five Days
Three days after being stranded on the upper floor of a flood-hit school, 255 students were evacuated by ODRAF and Fire Services teams.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Kendrapara: As many as 255 students stranded at Kulsahi Sevashram School in Kendrapara district were safely evacuated on Wednesday after the institution was surrounded by floodwaters of the Brahmani River, officials said. The students had been staying on the upper floor of the school since August 16 as floodwaters inundated the area under Pentha Pal gram panchayat in Pattamundai block.
The district administration, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel jointly carried out the rescue operation. The rescue operation had begun on August 16 after the Brahmani river’s water level rose suddenly and floodwaters surrounded the school. However, the strong current, shortage of boats and the lack of adequate arrangements to accommodate such a large number of students at another safe location hampered the operation on the first day.
As the upper floor of the school was considered safe and sufficient food and drinking water were available there for around three days, the district administration decided to keep the students there temporarily until the water current subsided and adequate arrangements could be made for their evacuation.
After three days, with the stored food supplies running low, the district administration directed the rescue teams to intensify the operation on Wednesday. Special teams of ODRAF and Fire Services reached the school using power boats. All the students were provided life jackets and evacuated carefully by boat to a safe shelter, officials said.
Following the rescue, the students underwent immediate health check-ups and were provided hot cooked food and drinking water. Parents had been worried after their children remained stranded in the floodwaters for three days. Their anxiety eased after all 255 students were brought to safety.
The district administration and rescue teams were thanked by parents and local residents for their efforts. The district collector and district emergency officer are monitoring the situation, officials said.
Although the Brahmani river’s water level has stabilised, the flood situation in Pattamundai and adjoining panchayats has not returned to normal. Relief distribution, including dry food and healthcare services, is continuing for people affected by the floods, the administration said.
Man Rescued After Five Days
A man who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Odisha's Bhadrak district was rescued alive after five days on Tuesday, officials said. He was found clinging to a palm tree, they said.
Sunanda Behera, a resident of Balipatna village under Arjunpur gram panchayat in Dhamnagar block, was swept by the strong current of the Pochara river amid flooding. Villagers had been searching for him for several days but could not trace him.
On Tuesday, some villagers travelling by boat through the Bajapati area spotted a man clinging to a palm tree surrounded by floodwaters. On approaching the spot, they identified him as Sunanda Behera.
The villagers immediately alerted the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), following which a team reached the spot and launched a challenging rescue operation. After a prolonged effort, the ODRAF team brought Sunanda safely to the shore.
He was extremely weak after surviving for five days without food while clinging to the tree. An ODRAF personnel involved in the rescue said that Sunanda’s hands and legs were trembling when he was rescued. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his condition was said to be critical.
“When we reached the spot, Sunanda was extremely weak and could not speak properly. His hands and legs were trembling, but he was conscious. We carefully brought him down from the palm tree and shifted him to a safe place. The rescue operation was quite challenging due to the depth of the floodwater and the strong current,” an ODRAF personnel said.
Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are continuing in six-flood-affected districts of Odisha, according to the state Fire and Emergency Services Department.
Around 1,000 people and 150 domestic animals have so far been rescued from floodwaters, while 125 fire service teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.
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