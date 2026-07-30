ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Floods: Death Toll Rises To 5, Bhadrak District Worst Affected

Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in north and coastal Odisha has turned critical after incessant rains continued to inundate villages while rescue and relief operations have been intensified across the state. The flood-related deaths rose to five on Thursday after a person died in Jajpur today morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall for some districts of south-western Odisha but said that the rains are likely to decrease as the deep depression over Chhattisgarh is moving westwards.

Relief and rescue operations are underway (ETV Bharat)

The heavy rains have resulted in breaches on the Kani river in Jajpur with a significant 20-metre breach on the left-hand embankment in Anandpur Ring Road. Nearly 654 houses have been affected in Balasore, 269 in Mayurbhanj and 216 in Keonjhar.

Water levels in many rivers has increased with some flowing above danger marks in the state. Water level in the Mahanadi river has risen at Naraj and Munduli in Cuttak following heavy showers and dam discharges. Similarly, the Baitarani river is flowing above the danger mark in Bhadrak and Achuapada, and Jalaka river in Balasore's Mathani.

As the water level of the Hirakud reservoir has reached 619.54 feet, authorities are managing the reservoir by opening two sluice gates to safely release water.