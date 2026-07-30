Odisha Floods: Death Toll Rises To 5, Bhadrak District Worst Affected
Water level has risen in Mahanadi river while Baitarani and Jalaka rivers are flowing above the danger mark, reports Bhavani Shankar Das.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in north and coastal Odisha has turned critical after incessant rains continued to inundate villages while rescue and relief operations have been intensified across the state. The flood-related deaths rose to five on Thursday after a person died in Jajpur today morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall for some districts of south-western Odisha but said that the rains are likely to decrease as the deep depression over Chhattisgarh is moving westwards.
The heavy rains have resulted in breaches on the Kani river in Jajpur with a significant 20-metre breach on the left-hand embankment in Anandpur Ring Road. Nearly 654 houses have been affected in Balasore, 269 in Mayurbhanj and 216 in Keonjhar.
Water levels in many rivers has increased with some flowing above danger marks in the state. Water level in the Mahanadi river has risen at Naraj and Munduli in Cuttak following heavy showers and dam discharges. Similarly, the Baitarani river is flowing above the danger mark in Bhadrak and Achuapada, and Jalaka river in Balasore's Mathani.
As the water level of the Hirakud reservoir has reached 619.54 feet, authorities are managing the reservoir by opening two sluice gates to safely release water.
The worst affected by the floods is Bhadrak district, where over 4.1 lakh people have been affected and 99,246 residents have been shifted from the low-lying areas to safer places. A total of 228 relief camps have been opened in the district.
In Balasore, more than 1.46 lakh people have been affected and 28,231 people have been evacuated. Over 25,000 people have been affected in Jajpur district and 20,544 people have been rescued.
According to a report of the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), very heavy rainfall is likely in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput, and heavy rainfall in Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Malkangiri. The state received an average rainfall of 58.9 mm in the last 24 hours with Bijepur block of Bargarh district recording the highest rainfall of 315 mm.
Administration has deployed senior officers in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur to combat the flood situation. A total of 123 rescue teams, including 14 ODRAF, 6 NDRF and 103 fire services, have been pressed into action.
The SRC has directed the district administration to remain alert and keep an eye on waterlogging in the low-lying and urban areas. The State Emergency Management Centre has been monitoring the situation around the clock and the overall condition is normal, the SRC report said.
Under the direct supervision of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and the SRC are working to handle with the current situation in an orderly manner.
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