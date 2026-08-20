ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Flood Situation Improves; 12.87 Lakh Affected, Govt Issues Notice To BPPL

Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in Odisha has improved over the past 24 hours, with water levels in most rivers flowing below the danger mark, barring the Subarnarekha, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said on Thursday. Patil said the flood situation was expected to improve further over the next 12 hours, although it may take another three days for conditions to return to normal across the state.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 3 mm in the last 24 hours, he said. At Jenapur, the Brahmani river was flowing at 21.38 metres against the danger mark of 23 metres, while the Baitarani at Akhuapada was at 17.98 metres against the danger mark of 18.33 metres at 9 AM.

The Budhabalanga at the National Highway was flowing at 5.76 metres against its danger mark of 8.13 metres, while the Jalka river was also below the danger level, officials said. Significant improvement was reported in the flood situation in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, particularly in Sadar and Remuna blocks of Balasore.

However, the Subarnarekha river continued to remain above the danger mark due to water flowing in from Jharkhand. At Rajghat, the river’s water level rose to 11.82 metres around 3 am against the danger mark of 10.36 metres. It was flowing at 11.60 metres at 9 AM and was expected to recede to 10.45 metres by 6 pm, officials said.

According to the latest assessment, around 12.87 lakh people in 34 blocks, 226 gram panchayats and 743 villages across six districts have been affected by the floods. More than 87,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations.

Cooked food is being provided at 185 relief centres, while around 940 metric tonnes of cattle feed has been supplied in flood-affected areas. Repair work has also begun on breaches that developed along the Baitarani and Salandi rivers. The health department has deployed 124 medical teams in flood-affected areas amid concerns over an increase in snakebite and water-borne diseases.