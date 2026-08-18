ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Flood: CM Majhi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Aid Package For Farmers, Affected People

Bhubaneswar: With several parts of Odisha reeling under floods, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced assistance of around Rs 1,000 crore to support flood-affected people, farmers and various sectors. The Chief Minister also unveiled a 10-point flood relief formula and said the state government was prepared to deal with the situation.

After visiting flood-affected areas in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, Majhi reviewed the overall flood situation at a meeting held in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at flood situation review meeting (ETV Bharat)

As the state experienced two bouts of flooding within one month, the chief minister attributed it to "1,100 mm of rain since June" despite the forecast of scant rainfall due to the El Niño weather pattern. "This amount of rainfall is the highest in Odisha over a period of 25 years," the chief minister said, adding the state has been successfully tackling the situation.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "Based on the IMD's El Niño warning, all of us were expecting scant rainfall in the state. Therefore, the reservoirs were directed to store water in case there was less rain during the monsoon." "However, the state received around 1100 mm of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon in June. This is 34 per cent over normal in the state."

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at flood situation review meeting (ETV Bharat)

Majhi also reviewed the flood situation in the six districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara. Stating that the second spell of flooding has so far impacted nearly 9 lakh people in six districts, Majhi said maintaining zero casualties was the priority of his government.

"Although around 100 people were bitten by snakes in the flood-affected areas, all of them survived because of easy availability of anti-venom injections," the chief minister said.

"Rs 1,000 crore package is announced based on the preliminary estimation, and additional funds would be provided if required after getting the detailed damage assessment from the flood-hit districts," Majhi said.