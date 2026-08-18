Odisha Flood: CM Majhi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Aid Package For Farmers, Affected People
Odisha CM announced around Rs 1,000 crore in phased assistance for flood-affected people, farmers, livestock owners, fishermen and artisans, along with a 10-point relief formula.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: With several parts of Odisha reeling under floods, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced assistance of around Rs 1,000 crore to support flood-affected people, farmers and various sectors. The Chief Minister also unveiled a 10-point flood relief formula and said the state government was prepared to deal with the situation.
After visiting flood-affected areas in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, Majhi reviewed the overall flood situation at a meeting held in Bhubaneswar.
As the state experienced two bouts of flooding within one month, the chief minister attributed it to "1,100 mm of rain since June" despite the forecast of scant rainfall due to the El Niño weather pattern. "This amount of rainfall is the highest in Odisha over a period of 25 years," the chief minister said, adding the state has been successfully tackling the situation.
Addressing a press conference, he said, "Based on the IMD's El Niño warning, all of us were expecting scant rainfall in the state. Therefore, the reservoirs were directed to store water in case there was less rain during the monsoon." "However, the state received around 1100 mm of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon in June. This is 34 per cent over normal in the state."
Majhi also reviewed the flood situation in the six districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kendrapara. Stating that the second spell of flooding has so far impacted nearly 9 lakh people in six districts, Majhi said maintaining zero casualties was the priority of his government.
"Although around 100 people were bitten by snakes in the flood-affected areas, all of them survived because of easy availability of anti-venom injections," the chief minister said.
"Rs 1,000 crore package is announced based on the preliminary estimation, and additional funds would be provided if required after getting the detailed damage assessment from the flood-hit districts," Majhi said.
The chief minister said the package includes input agricultural subsidy for farmers over crop damage, supply of seeds, repair of lift irrigation projects, and providing succour to those who lost their livelihood.
According to the provisions of the package, small and marginal farmers whose crops have suffered 33 per cent or more damage due to floods will receive agricultural input subsidies. Farmers in rain-fed areas will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare, while those in irrigated areas will get Rs 17,000 per hectare. For perennial crops, the assistance will be Rs 22,500 per hectare.
Perennial crops covered under the assistance include mango, cashew, coconut, kewda and betel vines. The assistance will be provided to actual cultivators. For perennial crops, the minimum assistance will be Rs 2,000 per affected farmer, while for other crops it will not be less than Rs 1,000.
An initial provision of Rs 145.9 crore has been made for the agricultural input subsidy.
Farmers in flood-affected areas will be provided free short- and medium-duration paddy seeds. Around 40,000 quintals of seeds are expected to be supplied. Pulses seed mini-kits will also be provided based on the suitability of the land. Around two lakh kits, weighing 2 kg each, will benefit two lakh farmers across nearly 40,000 hectares.
Around one lakh vegetable mini-kits will be provided to flood-affected farmers for vegetable cultivation in homestead areas. Each kit will cover 0.05 hectare and benefit one lakh farmers. Flood-affected vegetable growers will receive assistance at Rs 850 per 0.1 hectare, subject to a maximum of 0.2 hectare per farmer and a minimum assistance of Rs 1,000. The assistance will cover around 2,500 hectares.
An additional 25 per cent subsidy over the existing subsidy will be provided for need-based pest and disease control inputs in flood-affected districts, up to Rs 1,500 per hectare. A provision of Rs 100.78 crore has been made for these measures.
The Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation will repair affected lift irrigation points in all flood-hit villages on a priority basis. Steps will be taken to make all lift irrigation points functional before the Rabi season.
For each draught animal, Rs 32,000 will be provided, with a maximum limit of three animals. For completely damaged boats, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided, while Rs 4,000 will be given for completely damaged fishing nets. Freshwater aquaculture farmers will receive seed assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre, up to a maximum of two acres. Brackish-water aquaculture farmers will receive Rs 40,000 per acre, up to a maximum of one acre.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education Minister Suraj Suryabanshi, Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal, Korei MLA Akash Dasnayak and Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Bhusan Sahu were among those present at the meeting.
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