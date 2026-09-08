ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Five Orangutans Rescued In Balasore Forest; Smuggling Link Suspected

Bhubaneswar/Balasore: At least five orangutans, which are not indigenous to India, were rescued in a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday. The animals have been rescued from the Rankotha Badapahi area under Udaypur Forest Division in Bhograi block.

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the animals will be brought to Nandankanan and also suspected an international link behind their presence. A medical team reached the spot and has been treating the orangutans. Forest officials have started an investigation into how the animals reached the area.

Orangutans Rescued In Balasore Forest (ETV Bharat)

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Jha said orangutans are found in only two or three places abroad. The wildlife wing of the forest department has started a probe into how the animals came to Odisha. The officials have informed the local police. A team from Nandankanan, including a veterinary doctor, has reached Bhograi. After reaching Nandankanan, the orangutans will be kept in quarantine.

Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the forest team received a special tip-off and found five orangutans in Bhograi. Their age is between one and two years. He added that orangutans are found in countries such as Malaysia, Sumatra, Indonesia and China.