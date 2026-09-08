Odisha: Five Orangutans Rescued In Balasore Forest; Smuggling Link Suspected
Odisha forest team rescued five young orangutans in Balasore, with the officials suspected of international smuggling and will shift them to Nandanakanan.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Balasore: At least five orangutans, which are not indigenous to India, were rescued in a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday. The animals have been rescued from the Rankotha Badapahi area under Udaypur Forest Division in Bhograi block.
Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the animals will be brought to Nandankanan and also suspected an international link behind their presence. A medical team reached the spot and has been treating the orangutans. Forest officials have started an investigation into how the animals reached the area.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Prem Jha said orangutans are found in only two or three places abroad. The wildlife wing of the forest department has started a probe into how the animals came to Odisha. The officials have informed the local police. A team from Nandankanan, including a veterinary doctor, has reached Bhograi. After reaching Nandankanan, the orangutans will be kept in quarantine.
Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the forest team received a special tip-off and found five orangutans in Bhograi. Their age is between one and two years. He added that orangutans are found in countries such as Malaysia, Sumatra, Indonesia and China.
The minister further said that the market price of an orangutan is Rs 25 lakh and suspected an international link. “Orangutans do not harm humans and are peaceful by nature,” he said. Regional Forest Conservator Dr Prakash Chand Gogineni informed about the movement of the forest department team to Bhograi.
Balasore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Indalkar Pratik Prakash said information was received about five monkeys in Rankotha Badapahi. On reaching the spot, officials found they were orangutans. A combing operation is also being carried out to check if any other animals are present. The orangutans will be sent to Nandankanan. He recalled that Nandankanan earlier had one orangutan, which had died.
The rescued orangutans have been given fruits and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). As per the doctor’s advice, a special mixture has also been given to them. The DFO said they are completely healthy.
In 2019, Nandankanan’s only orangutan named Bini died at the age of 41 due to illness. Bini had been brought from Pune in 2003.
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