ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Fire Services Gears Up For Possible Cyclone, Deploys 205 Teams

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack : The Odisha Fire Services Department has initiated extensive preparations to tackle any eventuality arising out of a possible cyclone. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the system is moving towards Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department is expected to release a map detailing the cyclone's projected path and direction on Saturday. It is anticipated that wind speeds could reach up to 125 kmph during the cyclone which may lead to the uprooting of trees and electricity poles as well as disruptions in power supply. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall across the state on October 27 and 28.

The Fire Department has commenced preparations in anticipation of heavy rainfall in the districts. The Fire Department has deployed the following equipment for relief and rescue operations:

The Fire Department stated that all necessary equipment for rescue operations—including inflatable boats, outboard motors, lifeboats, life jackets, high capacity water pumps, hydraulic cutters, hydraulic spreaders, first aid kits and searchlights have been kept ready.

To tackle eventualities, all fire stations in six districts of Odisha- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri have been placed on high alert with personnel instructed to remain fully vigilant. A total of 205 teams will be deployed for disaster response operations.

7. Dewatering Pumps- 135

Fire services personnel readying equipment for rescue and relief operations (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration is in 'action mode' in view of the potential cyclone. The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for the district on October 26, and 'Orange Alert' on October 27 and 28.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dibyalochana Mahanta said as there is a risk of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in the district, all departments have been placed on alert. "Preparations are underway to ensure 'zero casualties'. The administration will keep a close watch on all aspects, ranging from villages situated along river banks to the issue of waterlogging in urban areas," he said.

Mahanta said a strategy has been formulated to ensure immediate action in the event of an emergency. "The administration's primary objective is 'zero casualties'. The focus will be on the water levels of the Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers, as well as the areas along their banks. Around 474 villages in the Mahanadi basin and 23 in Kathajodi basin will be closely watched. If necessary, people will be evacuated to safer locations starting from october 26," he said.

Dibyalochana Mahanta (ETV Bharat)

Mahanta said 536 cyclone shelters have been kept ready, and plans are in place to provide dry food, cooked food, drinking water, electricity, and healthcare services at the locations. A nodal officer will be deployed at each site. He said instructions have been issued to officials to remove large arches, gates, illuminated gateways, and hoardings, as there is a risk of accidents should they collapse due to cyclonic winds.

Mahanta said a 48-hour deadline has been set for the purpose. "If the instructions are not followed, the administration will carry out the removal of the structures. If any construction is required, instructions have been issued to ensure that arches and gates are built securely enough to withstand high-velocity winds," he said.

The official said over 300 motor pumps have been deployed across the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area. Directives have been issued to clear drains and ensure that the water drainage system remains fully functional.

Similarly, the Water Resources Department has been tasked with repairing river and canal embankments. Furthermore, special teams from TPCODL and the Fire Services Department will be deployed to handle post-cyclone situations, such as uprooted trees blocking roads or broken electricity poles.

Mahanta said the Special Relief Commissioner has deputed 25 boats for the districts along with three Odisha Disaster Response Force teams. This apart, 300 'Apada Mitra' (disaster response volunteers) will be deployed in vulnerable areas to carry out relief and rescue operations.

He said a toll-free number, 1077, has been activated to provide assistance in any emergency situation. "The administration has taken several measures to deal with the cyclone. The next 72 hours are extremely critical for Cuttack district. Ensuring public safety, preventing loss of life, and maintaining the continuity of essential services will be the biggest challenges for the administration," Mahanta said.