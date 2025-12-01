ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Fast Emerging As India’s Most Promising Clean Energy Destination: Report

New Delhi: Odisha is rapidly emerging as one of India’s most promising clean energy destinations, on the back of strong natural advantages, progressive policies and growing industrial demand, a report said on Monday. With significant solar, wind and hydro potential, a strong port ecosystem and clear policy direction, the state can play a key role in supporting India’s clean energy targets for 2030 and its long-term net-zero vision.

"Odisha’s ports, its large industrial base and plans for energy storage and green hydrogen give it a unique opportunity to attract investment and become a green manufacturing hub for Eastern India," according to a joint report by EY-Assocham. The report highlighted significant opportunities for hydrogen and ammonia exports from Odisha, considering the state’s well-developed port ecosystem, which gives it a strategic advantage in supplying markets such as Japan, Korea, and the European Union.

In addition, several major global players are already evaluating green hydrogen and ammonia projects along the eastern coastal corridor, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for clean energy exports. “Odisha’s strong foundation for green industrialisation is anchored in its port-based ecosystem at Paradeep, Dhamra and Gopalpur, its substantial renewable energy potential, and progressive incentives for green infrastructure and captive generation.

The state’s 34 GW of pumped storage potential positions it to lead India’s energy storage transformation, enabling 24x7 renewable power and enhancing grid stability," said Somesh Kumar, Partner and Leader, Power and Utilities, EY India.