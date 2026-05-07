ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Farmer's Son Cracks Territorial Army Exam After 13 Attempts, Among 14 Selected Nationwide

Berhampur: More than one lakh candidates had appeared for the Territorial Army Officer (TAO) recruitment examination this year, but only 14 made it through. One of them is Sagar Dhal of Dhenkanal district in Odisha, who was recently felicitated in Berhampur, where he was pursuing his training.

Born to Nirakar Dhal, a farmer, and Sukanti Dhal of Surapratapapur village in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal, Sagar always dreamt of joining the Indian Army since he was a child. After completing his graduation, he came to Berhampur city in 2019 to pursue his dream. He underwent training at Samantroy Academy, and continued to work hard for six years to finally come out with flying colours this year.

Sagar Dhal of Samantroy Academy (ETV Bharat)

Ask him about his efforts, he says, in the process he appeared for 13 exams for various posts of which six were related to recruitment in the Army. His repeated attempts saw success slipping away from his hands. But Sagar did not give up. He kept trying hard while spending long hours in the library of Samantroy Academy. He has finally got the result of his hard work.