Odisha Farmer's Son Cracks Territorial Army Exam After 13 Attempts, Among 14 Selected Nationwide
Perseverance, grit are sure to bring rewards. Sagar Dhal is among 14 candidates selected from all over India as Territorial Army Officer, reports Samir Acharya.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Berhampur: More than one lakh candidates had appeared for the Territorial Army Officer (TAO) recruitment examination this year, but only 14 made it through. One of them is Sagar Dhal of Dhenkanal district in Odisha, who was recently felicitated in Berhampur, where he was pursuing his training.
Born to Nirakar Dhal, a farmer, and Sukanti Dhal of Surapratapapur village in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal, Sagar always dreamt of joining the Indian Army since he was a child. After completing his graduation, he came to Berhampur city in 2019 to pursue his dream. He underwent training at Samantroy Academy, and continued to work hard for six years to finally come out with flying colours this year.
Ask him about his efforts, he says, in the process he appeared for 13 exams for various posts of which six were related to recruitment in the Army. His repeated attempts saw success slipping away from his hands. But Sagar did not give up. He kept trying hard while spending long hours in the library of Samantroy Academy. He has finally got the result of his hard work.
He is the only candidate from Odisha to have been selected as TAO and will join the services on July 3 this year. "More than one lakh candidates had appeared for the examination for the recruitment of TAO, out of which 900 succeeded in the written examination. Of these 900, 14 have been selected for the post," he revealed.
Sagar went on to say, "Since I was a child, my father had been inspiring me to join the Indian Army. I was influenced by the fact that two of my uncles were in the Army."
After achieving success, he was felicitated at a special function organised by Samantroy Academy in Berhampur.
Academy Director Debesh Samantroy, who had been training Sagar, said, "Sagar continued his efforts with determination as a result of which he has achieved this success today. His success will inspire many."
Advisor of the Academy, Gokul Tripathi, beamed with pride over the achievement. "It is a matter of pride for us that an Odia youth will work as a Territorial Army Officer in the Indian Army. The goal of starting the institution in the city of Berhampur to serve India has been achieved. We aim to produce more such students in the coming days," he expressed.