Odisha: Expert Team Examines Health Of Rescued Orangutans At Nandankanan Zoo
Experts examined five orangutans at Nandankanan Zoo and reviewed their health, diet, behaviour and living conditions during quarantine.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A technical committee of wildlife experts on Wednesday conducted a detailed health check-up of five orangutans at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, officials said. The team spent around five hours examining the animals in the quarantine facility while following all biosecurity protocols.
The committee members reached Nandankanan at around 7 AM. The team included Dr Shashidhar and Dr Madan Kompal from Mysuru’s Zoo technical committee and Dr Aditya Prasanna Acharya of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology’s Centre for Wildlife Health (OUAT-CWH), along with the Nandankanan director, deputy director and Senior Veterinary Officer (SVO).
The team examined the health, food, behaviour and living conditions of all five orangutans. Nandankanan Zoo Director Sanath Kumar Narayan said the orangutans would be kept in quarantine for around 30 days. They would be released into the open enclosure only after the committee takes a decision.
He said the priority at present is to ensure the health and well-being of the animals. The authorities have not taken any decision yet on conducting DNA tests on the orangutans.
Dr Aditya Prasanna Acharya, Head of the Wildlife Medicine Centre at OUAT, said a clearer assessment of the orangutans would be possible after their health reports are received. He said the animals are currently in good health and their temperature is being checked every day. The focus is on ensuring that they remain healthy, with their care and management being the current priority.
He added that a decision on DNA testing would be taken at a later stage. Once the outside temperature falls and the weather becomes slightly cooler, the orangutans may be allowed to come outside and stay there for some time.
Dr Madan Kompal, a veterinary doctor at Mysuru Zoo and a member of its technical committee, said that the orangutans underwent health examinations after arriving at Nandankanan. He said they are alert and active and are properly eating the food being provided to them.
The orangutans have undergone X-rays, and blood samples have also been collected. Once the blood test reports are received, all the findings will be combined with the current physical examination results to prepare a final health report. A decision on whether the orangutans need any medicines or other treatment will be taken after the reports are received. The temperature and humidity of the area where the orangutans are being kept are also being closely monitored.
As the environment at Nandankanan is hotter and more humid compared with Mysuru, discussions have been held on maintaining a temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius for the animals. At present, the orangutans are being kept in a temperature- and humidity-controlled room in the quarantine section.
Dr Kompal said some of the orangutans had developed problems such as loose stools during the initial days after their rescue. However, their health is currently good due to proper food, care and management. “It is difficult to determine only from physical features whether the orangutans came from a centre or from a natural environment,” Dr Madan said. The challenge is greater in the case of younger orangutans.
According to Dr Kompal, scientific testing of samples and proper DNA mapping are needed to establish this. DNA testing could provide clearer information about the source or identity of the orangutans.
Read More