ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Expert Team Examines Health Of Rescued Orangutans At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: A technical committee of wildlife experts on Wednesday conducted a detailed health check-up of five orangutans at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, officials said. The team spent around five hours examining the animals in the quarantine facility while following all biosecurity protocols.

The committee members reached Nandankanan at around 7 AM. The team included Dr Shashidhar and Dr Madan Kompal from Mysuru’s Zoo technical committee and Dr Aditya Prasanna Acharya of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology’s Centre for Wildlife Health (OUAT-CWH), along with the Nandankanan director, deputy director and Senior Veterinary Officer (SVO).

The team examined the health, food, behaviour and living conditions of all five orangutans. Nandankanan Zoo Director Sanath Kumar Narayan said the orangutans would be kept in quarantine for around 30 days. They would be released into the open enclosure only after the committee takes a decision.

Nandankanan Zoological Park (ETV Bharat)

He said the priority at present is to ensure the health and well-being of the animals. The authorities have not taken any decision yet on conducting DNA tests on the orangutans.

Dr Aditya Prasanna Acharya, Head of the Wildlife Medicine Centre at OUAT, said a clearer assessment of the orangutans would be possible after their health reports are received. He said the animals are currently in good health and their temperature is being checked every day. The focus is on ensuring that they remain healthy, with their care and management being the current priority.