ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Enhances SC/ST And SEBC Reservation In Engineering, Medical And Professional Courses From 2026-27 Academic Year

Bhubaneswar: In a major shift in the state education policy, the Mohan Majhi-led government in Odisha has enhanced reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) students in engineering, medical and other professional education courses from the 2026-27 academic session.

The government announced this decision on Tuesday night following the issuance of an official notification by the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Under the revised policy, reservation for ST students has been increased from 12 percent to 22.5 percent, while reservation for SC students has been enhanced from eight percent to 16.25 percent.

For the first time, SEBC students will receive 11.25 percent reservation in technical and professional education courses.

With the implementation of the revised reservation policy, students belonging to ST, SC and SEBC categories will be eligible for reservation benefits in a wide range of professional and technical courses, including Engineering, Technology, Management, Computer Applications, Medicine, Surgery, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences, Psychiatry, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Agriculture and Allied Sciences, Architecture, Planning, and Cinematic Arts and Technology.