Odisha Enhances SC/ST And SEBC Reservation In Engineering, Medical And Professional Courses From 2026-27 Academic Year
Odisha government has implemented enhanced reservation for ST, SC and SEBC students in engineering, medical and other professional education courses from the 2026-27 academic session.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a major shift in the state education policy, the Mohan Majhi-led government in Odisha has enhanced reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) students in engineering, medical and other professional education courses from the 2026-27 academic session.
The government announced this decision on Tuesday night following the issuance of an official notification by the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department.
Under the revised policy, reservation for ST students has been increased from 12 percent to 22.5 percent, while reservation for SC students has been enhanced from eight percent to 16.25 percent.
For the first time, SEBC students will receive 11.25 percent reservation in technical and professional education courses.
With the implementation of the revised reservation policy, students belonging to ST, SC and SEBC categories will be eligible for reservation benefits in a wide range of professional and technical courses, including Engineering, Technology, Management, Computer Applications, Medicine, Surgery, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences, Psychiatry, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Agriculture and Allied Sciences, Architecture, Planning, and Cinematic Arts and Technology.
Earlier, there was no reservation provision for students in the SEBC category for any of these courses.
ଚଳିତ ୨୦୨୬-୨୭ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବର୍ଷରୁ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ ଓ ମେଡିକାଲ୍ ଆଦି ବୈଷୟିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜନଜାତି ଓ ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜାତି ତଥା ସାମାଜିକ ଓ ଶିକ୍ଷାଗତ ପଛୁଆ ବର୍ଗର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ ହେବ। ଆଜି ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜନଜାତି ଓ ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜାତି ଉନ୍ନୟନ,…— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 2, 2026
The state government said the decision is aimed at ensuring greater access, equity and educational opportunities for students belonging to ST, SC and SEBC communities.
"With the issuance of the official memorandum, reservation in engineering, medical and other professional courses will now be aligned with existing provisions in general higher education, ensuring greater access and opportunity for all. Under the revised policy, reservation for ST students has been increased from 12% to 22.5%, while reservation for SC students has been enhanced from 8% to 16.25%. Further, for the first time, SEBC students will receive 11.25% reservation in technical and professional education courses, where no such provision existed earlier," stated CMO.
The provision applies to courses offered by all universities, affiliated colleges and educational institutions, as well as ITIs and polytechnics across the state, and will create more opportunities in higher and technical education while further strengthening social justice and inclusive development, the government said.