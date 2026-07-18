ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Emerges As Top Performer, Ranks 5th Nationally In NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as one of the country's best-performing states in attracting investments, as the state secured fifth position nationally and fourth among large states in the NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.

The state scored 52.4 points out of 100, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The report attributed Odisha's strong performance to its rich resource base, proactive government policies and robust financial health.

The state ranked first in metallic mineral production that stands at 50 per cent of the country's total output and 23 per cent share in country's total coal production in the financial year 2024. Odisha ranked third in the financial health pillar due to it's highly disciplined fiscal management.

The state recorded total outstanding liabilities at 16 per cent of GSDP and it's interest payment stands at 1.38 per cent of the state's GSDP, which are the lowest among states.



State industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "In the last two years, Odisha has attracted significant investment in various sectors and many industries have been set up. Regular infloe of investment, establishment of industries and creation of employment have become a priority of the government." The state government will host an investors' road show in New Delhi in August led by the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, he added.

