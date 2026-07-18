Odisha Emerges As Top Performer, Ranks 5th Nationally In NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index
The state scored 52.4 points out of 100, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as one of the country's best-performing states in attracting investments, as the state secured fifth position nationally and fourth among large states in the NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.
The state scored 52.4 points out of 100, placing it behind Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The report attributed Odisha's strong performance to its rich resource base, proactive government policies and robust financial health.
The state ranked first in metallic mineral production that stands at 50 per cent of the country's total output and 23 per cent share in country's total coal production in the financial year 2024. Odisha ranked third in the financial health pillar due to it's highly disciplined fiscal management.
The state recorded total outstanding liabilities at 16 per cent of GSDP and it's interest payment stands at 1.38 per cent of the state's GSDP, which are the lowest among states.
State industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "In the last two years, Odisha has attracted significant investment in various sectors and many industries have been set up. Regular infloe of investment, establishment of industries and creation of employment have become a priority of the government." The state government will host an investors' road show in New Delhi in August led by the Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, he added.
NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026 recognizes Odisha as a top performer.— E&IT Department Odisha (@EIT_Odisha) July 18, 2026
Another reason for investors to come build I-T here in Odisha! pic.twitter.com/HF1b91cfOb
However, the areas for improvements are institutional environment and regulatory ease, the report mentioned. Besides, the state needs to improve it's capacity in container freight station (CFS), inland container depot and warehousing. Odisha's warehousing capacity is 98.000 metric tonne, below the average of 4.7 lakh MT across states, the report added. Simialrly the foreign direct investment to the state have remained stagnant over the years, it added.
Since the NITI Aayog included feedback from investors while preparing the report on the investment friendliness of states, most investors praised the streamlined timeframe and positive investment climate. They said, the regitration process is efficient and the law and order situation in Odisha is better than other states providing a sense of security to investors.
However, they highlighted the need to imperove mobile network coverage in Odisha's suburban and rural areas, mor number of industrial parks, and competitive land pricing.
Industrialist and former president of Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UCCI) Brahmananda Mishra said, "Odisha finding a place among the top five states in investment friendliness is nodoubt a great accomplishment. With a little focus in infrastructure and connectivity Odisha can be emerged as one of the major hub in steel and aluminimum manufacturing hub in South East Asia."
The investors also pointed out to expedite IDCO industrial land allotments and implement more competitive, investor-friendly land pricing models. There is a need to drastically improve rural mobile connectivity and expand the freight/rail network across north Odisha and a develop a commercial airport in Bhadrak to ease corporate travel and logistics. They focused on de-bottleneck and ease access to the Dhamra Port specifically for handling general commercial cargo.
"Odisha has emerged among India's Top 5 investment-friendly States in the NITI Aayog "Investment Friendliness Index 2026", reaffirming its commitment to reforms,ease of doing business and investor-centric governance. Strong step towards #ViksitOdisha ,contributing to #ViksitBharat2047," wrote chief secretary Anu Garg in her X post.
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