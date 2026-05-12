Odisha: DRI Seizes Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Rs 3.5 Crore At Bhubaneswar Airport
DRI and Customs seized 11 kg of hydroponically grown weed worth over Rs 3.5 crore from two passengers at Bhubaneswar airport, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: On Tuesday, two passengers from Tamil Nadu arriving from Bangkok at Bhubaneswar airport were found with 11 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 3.5 crore. It was the latest in a long line of such recoveries of the contraband from Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Customs team and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bhubaneswar unit. According to officials, the accused were travelling from Bangkok to Tamil Nadu via Bhubaneswar. The DRI has detained both passengers and launched further interrogation.
Contraband Found During Trolley Bag Check
According to the DRI, the two youths from Tamil Nadu arrived in Bhubaneswar from Bangkok on an IndiGo flight on Tuesday morning. Officials had received prior intelligence that hydroponic weed was being transported in a trolley bag. Based on suspicion, officers deployed at the airport checked the luggage and recovered the contraband.
During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that the contraband was being transported to Tamil Nadu. Officials suspect several other people linked to the network are involved. The DRI has seized the accused's mobile phones and is examining possible network connections.
Repeated Seizures at Bhubaneswar Airport
This is not the first such seizure at Bhubaneswar airport. On March 25, officials seized 5 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers from Tamil Nadu who had arrived from Bangkok. Earlier, too, several such smuggling attempts were detected.
On January 4, the DRI seized 8 kg of hydroponic weed and arrested a youth from Mumbai in connection with the case. Similarly, on December 30, the DRI recovered 4 kg of the contraband and arrested another passenger.
With repeated attempts to smuggle narcotics through flights, DRI and Customs officials have increased surveillance and intensified monitoring at airports.
Hydroponic weed is cannabis or marijuana grown without soil, using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions and inert mediums to maximize potency, speed, and plant size.
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