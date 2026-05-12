ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: DRI Seizes Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Rs 3.5 Crore At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: On Tuesday, two passengers from Tamil Nadu arriving from Bangkok at Bhubaneswar airport were found with 11 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 3.5 crore. It was the latest in a long line of such recoveries of the contraband from Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Customs team and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bhubaneswar unit. According to officials, the accused were travelling from Bangkok to Tamil Nadu via Bhubaneswar. The DRI has detained both passengers and launched further interrogation.

Contraband Found During Trolley Bag Check

According to the DRI, the two youths from Tamil Nadu arrived in Bhubaneswar from Bangkok on an IndiGo flight on Tuesday morning. Officials had received prior intelligence that hydroponic weed was being transported in a trolley bag. Based on suspicion, officers deployed at the airport checked the luggage and recovered the contraband.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted that the contraband was being transported to Tamil Nadu. Officials suspect several other people linked to the network are involved. The DRI has seized the accused's mobile phones and is examining possible network connections.