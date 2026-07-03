Odisha Doctors' Strike Enters Third Day, Healthcare Services Severely Hit, Govt Appeals To End Protest
Odisha government urges agitating doctors to withdraw strike, return to duty and join constructive discussions with administration, reports ETV Bharat's Bikash Das Narayan Sahoo.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The indefinite strike by doctors at state-run hospitals in Odisha entered the third day on Friday, severely affecting healthcare services across the state.
The Outpatient Department (OPD) services at several government-run hospitals have been disrupted and patients were seen standing in long queues. The elderly patients, those who are seriously ill and those who have travelled from distant areas are the most affected. Many patients are being forced to go to private hospitals despite incurring additional expenses.
Several families have been left in trouble as autopsy is not being conducted due to the doctors' strike. The body of a minor worker, who died in a landslide in Koida police station area, was lying in a government-run hospital for 48 hours. The worker's family took him to Joda Hospital in Kendujhar but as autopsy could not be done, it was brought back to Joda TISCO Hospital.
Similarly, the post-mortem of an elderly man from Udayagiri block of Ghumusar Gadguda panchayat, who drowned in a pond, could not be conducted. In Mayurbhanj, families of two persons, who died after allegedly consuming poison, are struggling for autopsy.
Long queues of patients are seen at the Banguri village health centre in Kakatpur Puri district. Some patients returned disappointed after reportedly finding an AYUSH doctor in the OPD.
Similarly, an AYUSH and some contractual doctors are managing the OPD services of the Malkangiri district hospital. Patients complained that the emergency services have been completely halted due to the strike.
All beds in the Mathili hospital are vacant. Here too an AYUSH doctor is in-charge of the services while emergency patients are being shifted to Malkangiri.
A similar situation prevails in Baliguda subdistrict of Kandhamal district Berhampur hospital.
Due to closure of OPDs in district hospitals, the number of patients in major medical colleges and government hospitals like SCB Medical College in Cuttack and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, has suddenly increased. Here, the healthcare facilities are somewhat operational as junior doctors are on duty, wearing black badges. However, due to the massive crowds, patients have to wait for long hours.
The strike was launched by the Odisha Medical Services Association(OMSA) over a 10-point list of demands on July 1. The state Junior Doctors Association president Dr Chinmay Kumar Pradhan said the government failed to fulfil assurances made to them for two years and warned of intensifying the agitation if the demands are not met soon.
Meanwhile, the state government has urged the agitating doctors to withdraw the protest and join discussions. The government said that the interests of the patients and uninterrupted health services are being given utmost priority. Urging the agitating doctors to join work immediately, the government said it is fully prepared to hold a constructive discussion on their demands after they join work.
Invoking the principle, "Service is the Supreme Religion", the government has appealed to the agitating doctors to withdraw their protest and restore normal patient care.
Health Director Mohan Panda said, "The doctors' strike is being closely monitored. Doctors have joined work in Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts. Action will be taken as per government rules".
The major demands of the agitating doctors include implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression scheme as per the central pay structure, cadre restructuring, incremental incentives for super specialty, specialists, diploma holders and administrators, postmortem allowance, implementation of three-year exit policy in KBK and TSP areas, strengthening of safety and security measures like revision of Odisha Medical Act, regularisation of ad-hoc doctors and provision of comprehensive health insurance for all healthcare personnel.
Also Read