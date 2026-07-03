ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Doctors' Strike Enters Third Day, Healthcare Services Severely Hit, Govt Appeals To End Protest

Bhubaneswar: The indefinite strike by doctors at state-run hospitals in Odisha entered the third day on Friday, severely affecting healthcare services across the state.

The Outpatient Department (OPD) services at several government-run hospitals have been disrupted and patients were seen standing in long queues. The elderly patients, those who are seriously ill and those who have travelled from distant areas are the most affected. Many patients are being forced to go to private hospitals despite incurring additional expenses.

Several families have been left in trouble as autopsy is not being conducted due to the doctors' strike. The body of a minor worker, who died in a landslide in Koida police station area, was lying in a government-run hospital for 48 hours. The worker's family took him to Joda Hospital in Kendujhar but as autopsy could not be done, it was brought back to Joda TISCO Hospital.

Similarly, the post-mortem of an elderly man from Udayagiri block of Ghumusar Gadguda panchayat, who drowned in a pond, could not be conducted. In Mayurbhanj, families of two persons, who died after allegedly consuming poison, are struggling for autopsy.

Long queues of patients are seen at the Banguri village health centre in Kakatpur Puri district. Some patients returned disappointed after reportedly finding an AYUSH doctor in the OPD.

Similarly, an AYUSH and some contractual doctors are managing the OPD services of the Malkangiri district hospital. Patients complained that the emergency services have been completely halted due to the strike.

All beds in the Mathili hospital are vacant. Here too an AYUSH doctor is in-charge of the services while emergency patients are being shifted to Malkangiri.