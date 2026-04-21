ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Doctor’s Organ Donation Enables Successful Liver Transplant At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Even during a grieving moment, a family decided to turn its profound loss into a life-saving act, one that has also turned into a milestone in Odisha’s healthcare journey. A 46-year-old man got a second chance at life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, thanks to Dr. Radha Padhi's family, who facilitated her organ donation pledge into reality after her death.

Dr. Radha Padhi was a dedicated homeopathic medical officer from Bhadrak district, who for years, had been battling a platelet disorder. But by then she had committed to serve people even in her death, by pledging to donate her organs. Earlier this month, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, she was declared brain stem dead.

While mourning her loss, the family chose to honour her wish, consenting to organ donation and transforming another person's life.