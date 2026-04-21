Odisha Doctor’s Organ Donation Enables Successful Liver Transplant At AIIMS Bhubaneswar
The transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar highlights growing capability in complex surgeries while underlining how timely consent and coordination are critical in deceased donor organ transplants.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Even during a grieving moment, a family decided to turn its profound loss into a life-saving act, one that has also turned into a milestone in Odisha’s healthcare journey. A 46-year-old man got a second chance at life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, thanks to Dr. Radha Padhi's family, who facilitated her organ donation pledge into reality after her death.
Dr. Radha Padhi was a dedicated homeopathic medical officer from Bhadrak district, who for years, had been battling a platelet disorder. But by then she had committed to serve people even in her death, by pledging to donate her organs. Earlier this month, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, she was declared brain stem dead.
While mourning her loss, the family chose to honour her wish, consenting to organ donation and transforming another person's life.
Within a day, a multidisciplinary team stepped in. On April 3, doctors from the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology successfully performed a liver transplant, giving a 46-year-old patient a new lease of life. The recipient is now stable and is expected to be discharged soon.
What makes the case even more significant is that the entire transplant process, from organ retrieval to implantation was carried out at AIIMS Bhubaneswar which is a first for the institute. The procedure was led by Dr. Brahmadatta Pattnaik and involved specialists in anaesthesia, gastroenterology and critical care, who coordinated to make it a success.
Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas acknowledged the family’s commitment stressing that such acts of awareness and compassion are crucial to strengthening organ donation systems in the country.
As a mark of tribute to her selfless act, Dr. Radha Padhi was accorded a Guard of Honour at the institute under the supervision of Medical Superintendent Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy.
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